Odds against Raiders to make playoffs if they lose in Week 2

Since 2007, only 12 of 125 teams that started 0-2 made the NFL playoffs. Since the league expanded the playoff field to 14, none of the 18 0-2 teams reached the postseason.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reaches out to make the reception under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s only Week 2, but the odds are against the Raiders to make the NFL playoffs if they lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The good news for Raiders fans is that they’re consensus 5½-point favorites over the Cardinals after the line opened at 3½.

Sharp bettors backed the Raiders -3½ at the Westgate SuperBook early Monday, and the line soared as high as 6 at Station Casinos before settling at 5½.

“The Raiders are going to be pretty desperate to win that game,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

Station Casinos took sharp money on the Cardinals as soon as the spread went to +6 on Monday before lowering the line back to 5½.

“It’s a big game for both teams. But it’s a bigger game for the Raiders,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Raiders have a really tough schedule coming up. Their next three games are Titans on the road, Broncos at home and Chiefs on the road. That’s why this game becomes so critical for them if they want to make a postseason run.

“A loss here and we could conceivably see them 1-4 or 0-5.”

The consensus total is 51½, with Station at 52.

As of Friday afternoon, sportsbooks need the Cardinals and under, as the Raiders lead the ticket count by a 3-1 margin at BetMGM and the over is the ticket leader by a 2-1 margin.

At Station, 64 percent of tickets are on the Raiders and 63 percent of tickets are on the over.

The Cardinals were whipped by the Chiefs 44-21 in the opener and are missing wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore.

“The Cardinals looked awful in that game. They got run over with no pushback whatsoever,” Salmons said. “If they give another effort like that, they’re going to lose again.”

The Raiders dropped a 24-19 decision at the Los Angeles Chargers, failing to cover as 3½-point underdogs when Derek Carr’s two-point conversion pass fell incomplete with 4:32 left. Carr finished with three interceptions and was sacked five times.

“The Chargers looked like the better team in that game, but the Raiders scored and almost made two to cover and got the ball back again,” Salmons said. “It’s kind of a good sign that the Raiders can play a lackluster game with three turnovers and still be right there to have the ball and win the game.”

Pro pick

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Raiders -3½.

“The Raiders are coming home 0-1, so it’s a very important game, obviously,” he said. “Arizona couldn’t do anything against Kansas City, and they have some injuries. Hopkins is a monstrous loss. That number was way too low. I thought it should be 6 or 6½.

“It looks like the Raiders should be able to move the ball against Arizona. The Raiders were really in the game against a very good Chargers team, and Arizona just looks terrible. It looks like a mismatch.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.