Odds are only 6 teams can win women’s NCAA Tournament

South Carolina and UConn are the +260 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win the women’s NCAA Tournament. UCLA, USC and Texas are each +550, and Notre Dame is +750.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma during senior day ceremonies after an NCAA basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over Villanova forward Denae Carter (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley holds the trophy with forward Sania Feagin after their win against Texas in an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

UCLA is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA tournament. But the Bruins aren’t the betting favorites to win the national title.

That distinction belongs to No. 1 seed South Carolina — the defending national champion — and No. 2 seed UConn, which hasn’t won a title since claiming its fourth consecutive national crown in 2016.

UCLA and fellow No. 1 seeds USC and Texas are tied for the +550 third choice to win the title. No. 3 seed Notre Dame is the sixth team in single digits at +750. The odds then shoot up to 50-1 for LSU and Duke.

“Six this year (in single digits) is the most I can remember in a long time. In years past, we’ve seen two or three teams at the most,” SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “South Carolina has been the favorite from the get-go. When UConn beat South Carolina by 30, UConn’s odds really got knocked down.”

The Huskies crushed the Gamecocks 87-58 on Feb. 16 at South Carolina. UConn’s title odds opened at +475 at BetMGM and are now +280.

A BetMGM bettor wagered $25,000 to win $80,000 on South Carolina to repeat as champion at +320.

“South Carolina and UConn are the most bet teams to win the national championship,” BetMGM trader Hannah Luther said in an email. “These favorites will be the most popular teams to win and cover with bettors throughout the tournament. The sportsbook will be cheering against the Gamecocks and Huskies.”

March Madness contests

The Westgate SuperBook has a Hoops Central Showdown contest that covers the 28 games on the board Thursday and Friday in the first round of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

The entry fee is $100, with a maximum of five entries, and contestants pick all 28 first-round games against the spread (First Four games not included). Each winning pick is worth one point. The top three finishers are paid, with first place taking 50 percent of the prize pool, second place 30 percent and third place 20 percent. The entry deadline over the counter at the SuperBook is 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Registration for the Last Man Standing elimination college basketball contest at Station Casinos is open until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Each entry for the winner-take-all competition costs $25, but $100 gets the maximum of five entries. Bettors pick one game ATS each day of the men’s NCAA Tournament, 10 days in all (March 20-23, 27-30, April 5, 7). Each entry is eliminated with an incorrect pick.

Entrants must sign up in person at Station Casinos locations, which include Wildfire locations, Barley’s Casino and El Cortez. There is a $50,000 minimum guaranteed prize, and all entry fees are returned as prize money.

Ovechkin’s Great chase

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is eight goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL regular-season record of 894, and Station Sports has posted a plethora of props on his chase of the “Great One.”

Ovechkin scored goal No. 887 in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Sharks. Washington, which has 15 games remaining, hosts the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Which team does Ovechkin score his 895th regular-season goal against? He does not score No. 895 this season is a +120 favorite, followed by the Blue Jackets (3-1), Islanders (4-1), Hurricanes (+550) and Penguins (7-1).

What will be the method of No. 895? Even strength is -220, power play is +130 and short-handed is 50-1.

Which period will he score No. 895? Third period is +110, first is +180, second is +220 and overtime is 14-1.

Will No. 895 be an empty net goal? Yes pays +375. No is -549.

NCAA Tournament odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Up to 50-1

Men's championship

Duke +350

Florida +350

Auburn +450

Houston 7-1

Alabama 16-1

Tennessee 20-1

Michigan State 25-1

Saint John's 25-1

Texas Tech 25-1

Gonzaga 30-1

Iowa State 30-1

Arizona 50-1

Maryland 50-1

Wisconsin 50-1

Women's championship

South Carolina +260

UConn +260

Texas +550

UCLA +550

USC +550

Notre Dame +750

Duke 50-1

LSU 50-1