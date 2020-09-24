94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Odds favor Amy Coney Barrett as next Supreme Court justice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 12:36 pm
 

Republican judge Amy Coney Barrett is the heavy betting favorite to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett is the -303 favorite at Betfair Exchange after opening as a +163 co-favorite Tuesday with fellow Republican judge Barbara Lagoa to be named the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Lagoa quickly has been bumped to the 4-1 second choice.

The London-based book also expects the Senate to confirm the next Supreme Court justice before Nov. 3. The odds of the confirmation taking place before the Nov. 3 presidential election are even, followed by +175 from Nov. 3 to Jan. 19 and +275 for Jan. 20 or later.

The death of Ginsburg, who was chosen by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, gives President Donald Trump a chance to turn the Supreme Court’s right-leaning 5-4 tilt to one comprised of six Republican-appointed justices and three Democratic picks.

“If either Barrett or Lagoa are chosen, Trump will have a huge advantage in passing the laws he wants if he wins re-election in November,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email.

Barrett, 48, is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and former clerk to late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Lagoa, 52, is a Miami native and Cuban-American judge on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The next two betting favorites are Ketanji Brown Jackson (12-1) and Leondra Kruger (16-1), who have been speculated to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s top picks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2
Nevada reports 509 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Nevada reports 509 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
3
Nevada DMV says 75K can use new online license renewal system
Nevada DMV says 75K can use new online license renewal system
4
Louisville protest results in at least 2 police officers shot
Louisville protest results in at least 2 police officers shot
5
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch as Washington Football Team line ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

Arizona covered for the second straight week and was one of three NFC West teams to move to 2-0 against the spread.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Der ...
NFL BETTING BLOG: Final prop bet grades
By / RJ

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas. Bad beats, player props, live line movement and more.