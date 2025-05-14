Odds, horse-by-horse betting analysis for 150th Preakness Stakes

Sandman is led on the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, ahead of the 150th Preakness Stakes horse race. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Michael Kipness, aka “The Wizard,” a professional horse racing handicapper since 1986, analyzes the nine-horse field for Saturday’s 150th Preakness Stakes, designating each horse as a contender or a pretender.

Post position, horse, jockey, morning-line odds:

1. Goal Oriented, Prat, 6-1

Trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Preakness a record eight times, wheels Goal Oriented back on just two weeks rest, following a sharp front running win over the slop on the Kentucky Derby undercard. He draws the advantageous rail, which will allow Prat to decide if he wants the lead or stalk. Goal Oriented proved in his debut he can rate successfully. The most lightly raced 3-year-old in the field has plenty of upside but lacks significant racing foundation. Contender.

2. Journalism, Rispoli, 8-5

The Kentucky Derby favorite ran huge in his first start over a wet track, finishing a close second to Sovereignty. He had some trouble early and Rispoli had to move sooner than he wanted to. Both likely cost Journalism a much closer finish and a possible victory. Prior to the Derby, he was a perfect 4-0 stretching out to two turns. His superb tactical speed, good inside post and softer competition makes Journalism the horse to beat as the likely odds-on favorite. He would not have been wheeled back on just two weeks rest if his trainer Michael McCarthy didn’t feel he exited the Derby in excellent shape. McCarthy won the 2021 Preakness with Rombauer. Contender and likely winner.

3. American Promise, Juarez, 15-1

This is the one horse who can help determine the outcome of the Preakness. His only chance is to gun to the lead, which would determine the tactics that Prat would have to employ on Goal Oriented and compromise the chances of the other speed rival Clever Again. American Promise probably needs weaker competition to be considered a viable win threat. Trainer Wayne Lukas has won the Preakness seven times. Pretender.

4. Heart of Honor, Osborne, 12-1

He is the wild card who has spent most of his career racing overseas at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. In six starts, he’s won two races and placed four times. I don’t expect Heart of Honor to defeat Journalism, but his consistency, versatility and proven form at this distance give him a shot to land a piece. Contender underneath (in exactas and trifectas).

5. Pay Billy, Mena, 20-1

He’s sharp and consistent but is overmatched. He will be in the hunt early but is likely to fade in the stretch. Pretender.

6. River Thames, I. Ortiz Jr., 9-2

He began his career in January. In four starts for trainer Todd Pletcher, he’s hit the board each time with two wins. He proved he belonged with the top 3-year-olds when he was beaten by just a neck by Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth. Pletcher wisely freshened him up, pointing to a weaker Preakness, following a good third-place finish in the Blue Grass. His tactical speed will allow Irad Ortiz Jr. to sit a perfect stalking trip. Amazingly, Pletcher is still searching for his first Preakness win. Contender.

7. Sandman, Velazquez, 4-1

Unless he didn’t handle the sloppy track on Derby Day, I cannot make any excuses for his disappointing seventh place finish as the second choice in the betting. The only way I can envision him winning the Preakness is if there’s a total pace meltdown and Journalism runs a subpar race, which I don’t expect. Sandman should get a quick pace to close into, which could land him a piece of the pie, but I simply don’t trust him to win. Contender underneath (in exactas and trifectas).

8. Clever Again, J. Ortiz, 5-1

This steadily improving and lightly raced 3-year-old has progressed nicely in all three starts. He exits a sharp front running win going one mile at Oaklawn. He’s quick out of the gate and is bred beautifully to handle longer distances. His fate or success will be determined right from the start. If he breaks sharp again and can establish the early lead, his chance of running a big race improves significantly. If American Promise is hustled hard to the lead or Goal Oriented wants the front end from the rail, then Clever Again will be compromised. Trainer Steve Asmussen has won the Preakness twice. Contender.

9. Gosger, Saez, 20-1

This is a nice 3-year-old who is lightly raced. He draws a tough outside post, which will likely result in a wide trip facing and stiffer opposition. That will likely do him in. Pretender.

