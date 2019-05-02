Odds, props for 2019 Kentucky Derby

After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched Wednesday from Saturday’s race, Game Winner emerged as the 4-1 favorite to win the 145th “Run for the Roses.” The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past six years.
Roadster is the 9-2 second choice, Improbable is 5-1 and Maximum Security 6-1.
Here are the odds and props offered at the Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sportsbooks:
Derby betting board
Race information
Post time: 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.
Distance: 1¼ miles.
TV: KSNV-3
Will there be a Triple Crown winner in 2019?
(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)
Yes; +500
No; -700
Win Kentucky Derby
Game Winner; 4-1
Roadster; 9-2
Improbable; 5-1
Maximum Security; 6-1
Tacitus; 8-1
Code of Honor; 10-1
Win Win Win; 14-1
War of Will; 20-1
Vekoma; 20-1
Tax; 20-1
By My Standards; 20-1
Cutting Humor; 20-1
Long Range Toddy; 30-1
Country House; 30-1
Spinoff; 30-1
Haikal; 30-1
Bodeexpress; 40-1
Plus Que Parfait; 50-1
Gray Magician; 50-1
Master Fencer; 60-1
Win Triple Crown
Game Winner; 6-1
Improbable; 8-1
Roadster; 10-1
Maximum Security; 20-1
Tacitus; 20-1
Code of Honor; 30-1
Win Win Win; 30-1
By My Standards; 100-1
Vekoma; 100-1
War of Will; 150-1
Tax; 150-1
Long Range Toddy; 150-1
Cutting Humor; 200-1
Country House; 200-1
Spinoff; 200-1
Haikal; 200-1
Bodeexpress; 200-1
Plus Que Parfait; 200-1
Gray Magician; 250-1
Master Fencer; 250-1
Recent Derby winners
2018; Justify; 2:04.20
2017; Always Dreaming; 2:03.59
2016; Nyquist; 2:01.31
2015; American Pharoah; 2:03.02
2014; California Chrome; 2:03.66