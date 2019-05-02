Odds, props for 2019 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner runs during a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner runs during a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched Wednesday from Saturday’s race, Game Winner emerged as the 4-1 favorite to win the 145th “Run for the Roses.” The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past six years.

Roadster is the 9-2 second choice, Improbable is 5-1 and Maximum Security 6-1.

Here are the odds and props offered at the Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sportsbooks:

Derby betting board

Race information

Post time: 3:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.

Distance: 1¼ miles.

TV: KSNV-3

Will there be a Triple Crown winner in 2019?

(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes)

Yes; +500

No; -700

Win Kentucky Derby

Game Winner; 4-1

Roadster; 9-2

Improbable; 5-1

Maximum Security; 6-1

Tacitus; 8-1

Code of Honor; 10-1

Win Win Win; 14-1

War of Will; 20-1

Vekoma; 20-1

Tax; 20-1

By My Standards; 20-1

Cutting Humor; 20-1

Long Range Toddy; 30-1

Country House; 30-1

Spinoff; 30-1

Haikal; 30-1

Bodeexpress; 40-1

Plus Que Parfait; 50-1

Gray Magician; 50-1

Master Fencer; 60-1

Win Triple Crown

Game Winner; 6-1

Improbable; 8-1

Roadster; 10-1

Maximum Security; 20-1

Tacitus; 20-1

Code of Honor; 30-1

Win Win Win; 30-1

By My Standards; 100-1

Vekoma; 100-1

War of Will; 150-1

Tax; 150-1

Long Range Toddy; 150-1

Cutting Humor; 200-1

Country House; 200-1

Spinoff; 200-1

Haikal; 200-1

Bodeexpress; 200-1

Plus Que Parfait; 200-1

Gray Magician; 250-1

Master Fencer; 250-1

Recent Derby winners

2018; Justify; 2:04.20

2017; Always Dreaming; 2:03.59

2016; Nyquist; 2:01.31

2015; American Pharoah; 2:03.02

2014; California Chrome; 2:03.66