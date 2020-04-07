68°F
Offshore sportsbook loses on NBA 2K event after apparent leak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

Offshore sportsbook SportsBetting.ag reported Monday that it lost in the low five figures on the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament over the weekend because of an apparent information leak on the pretaped virtual event.

“We initially made (Kevin) Durant the favorite to win the tournament, but he was taking very little action over the course of the first 24 hours,” SportsBetting.ag odds manager Robert Cooper said. “When we posted the first-round matchup lines and the bets were completely one-sided toward (Derrick) Jones Jr., it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game.”

No. 16 seed Jones Jr., a UNLV product, upset No. 1 seed Durant in a 78-62 win Friday. Heading into Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Jones Jr. is the +450 third choice to win the event. Patrick Beverley is the 2-1 favorite, and Devin Booker is the +275 second choice.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

