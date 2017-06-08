Oklahoma’s odds to win national title not affected by Bob Stoops’ retirement

Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops, left, and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, right, laugh at a news conference to announce the retirement of Stoops in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Riley has been named as the new head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Bob Stoops’ surprising announcement Wednesday that he’s retiring as Oklahoma coach after 18 seasons didn’t affect the odds on the Sooners to win the 2018 college football national championship.

Oklahoma remains the 10-1 fifth choice to win the national title at Station Casinos sports books — behind Alabama (3-1), Ohio State (5-1), Southern California (6-1) and Florida State (7-1) — and the 15-1 fifth choice at the Westgate sports book, alongside Michigan and Louisiana State.

The Sooners are the 22-1 ninth choice at William Hill sports book.

“We didn’t change anything,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “Who knows? Maybe they’re better off without him.”

The 56-year-old Stoops, who guided Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship and leaves as the school’s winningest coach with a 190-48 record, will be replaced by offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, at 33 the youngest head coach at the FBS level.

Stoops’ departure did affect the Sooners’ win total at the South Point, where sports book director Chris Andrews said he lowered it from 10 (under, minus-130) to 9.5 (over, minus-130) after taking a wager on the under.

Oklahoma went 11-2 last season and won fewer than 10 games only four times in 18 seasons under Stoops.

