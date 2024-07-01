105°F
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups

Former first lady Michelle Obama, shown Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 

President Joe Biden’s widely panned performance in Thursday’s debate with former President Donald Trump caused countless Democrats to call for a new nominee.

BetOnline posted odds on hypothetical head-to-head presidential matchups for Trump against Democrats Michelle Obama, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

Obama, the former first lady, is the only candidate favored to beat Trump in a possible matchup. Obama is a -175 favorite over Trump after opening at -250. Trump is a +135 underdog after opening at +170.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $175 to win $100 on Obama to win a possible matchup with Trump. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a bettor would win $135 on a $100 wager on Trump to beat Obama.

If Obama became the nominee and won the election, she would deal the biggest loss to BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S.

“She had odds as high as 25-1 in early May and has been continuously backed throughout the past two months,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty said.

In the current 2024 election odds at BetOnline, Trump is the -175 favorite to win back the White House. Biden is the +325 second choice. Newsom is the +750 third pick and Obama is the 12-1 fourth choice. Harris is 16-1, Whitmer is 18-1, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 40-1 and Clinton is 50-1.

Trump is favored over every other Democratic nominee in the hypothetical matchups. He is -150 over California Gov. Newsom, who opened as a -140 favorite.

Trump is a -140 favorite over Michigan Gov. Whitmer in a matchup that opened as a pick’em.

Trump is a -175 favorite over Clinton, a former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State, after opening at -130. He’s a -300 favorite over Vice President Harris after opening at -225.

Biden remains the -200 favorite to be the nominee over any other candidate (+150).

At Pinnacle, another offshore book, Trump is a -171 favorite to win the election over the field (any other candidate), a +149 underdog.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

