Only 1 NFL team is favored in every game next season: Here’s why

Only one NFL team is favored in all 17 of its regular-season games next year, but it’s not the Eagles or the Chiefs.

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

It’s the Bills, who are small home favorites at Caesars Sportsbook over the Ravens in Week 1, Kansas City in Week 9 and the Eagles in Week 17 in three of the most compelling matchups on the 2025 NFL schedule.

Buffalo and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen are favored by 1½ over Baltimore and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson on “Sunday Night Football” in a rematch of last season’s divisional playoff game won by the Bills 27-25.

Buffalo is favored by 2½ over the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC title game won by Kansas City 32-29. The Bills are favored by 1½ over the Eagles in a possible Super Bowl preview.

The Chiefs and Eagles are favored in every other game except for their Week 2 Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City. The line is pick’em at Caesars. Philadelphia whipped the Chiefs 40-22 in February to win its second Lombardi Trophy in eight years.

Buffalo, which is favored by an average of seven points in its other 14 games, is the 4-1 favorite at Caesars to have the best regular-season record in the NFL. The Bills also have the highest regular-season win total at 12½ (under-155).

“The Bills and the 49ers have the easiest schedules going into the season, with Buffalo favored in every game,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “The Saints and Giants look to have the toughest schedules, with the Saints only favored in one game and facing three teams coming off a bye week late in the season.

“I expect the action on these four teams to follow suit with unders on the Giants and Saints and overs on the 49ers and Bills (from season win total) bettors from here on out.”

San Francisco, which has the easiest schedule based on opponents’ projected season win totals and win percentage from last season, is favored in 14 games. The 49ers are 1½-point underdogs in their other three contests: Their road game against the Buccaneers in Week 6 and their two matchups with the Rams in Weeks 5 and 10.

San Francisco’s win total is 10½ (u-120) at Caesars and 10 (-110) at the Westgate SuperBook and STN Sports (o-130).

Buffalo’s win total is 11½ (o-155) at the Westgate and STN Sports.

Fade away

The Giants, who have the most difficult schedule based on opponents’ win totals and win percentage, is favored in only one game, by 1½ at New Orleans in Week 5.

“We have not seen any sharp action/movement thus far (on the lines) and do not expect much until we get closer to the season starting,” Feazel said. “We have seen some sharp play on how schedules have turned out, as we took a couple of sharp wagers on the Giants season win total under 5½ (-125).”

The Saints, who are tied with the Giants, Browns, Jets and Titans for the lowest season win total at 5½, also are favored only once, by 1½ at home over the Jets in Week 16.

New Orleans is the +425 favorite at Caesars to finish with the worst record, followed by the Giants at +550 and the Browns at +575.

Games of the year

The Chiefs are tied with the Cowboys and Commanders for the most standalone games this season with eight, including five in the first eight weeks. Kansas City is a small home favorite of 1½ over Baltimore in Week 4, 2½ over the Lions in Week 6 on “Sunday Night Football” and 3 over the Commanders in Week 9 on “Monday Night Football.”

The Eagles are favored by 2½ over the Packers in Week 10 on “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field. They’re home favorites of -3 over the Lions in Week 11 on “Sunday Night Football” and -1 over Washington in Week 16 in a rematch of last season’s NFC title game. The NFC East rivals meet again in Week 18.

Circa Survivor contestants, who competed for $14.3 million in prize money last season, might have a hard time picking winners on the separate contest weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Both holidays feature tripleheaders with lines of 4½ or less on every game. Philadelphia is favored by 6½ over the Bears on Black Friday.

