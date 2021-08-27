Opening college football slate an appetizer for bettors

Five games are scheduled for Saturday, headlined by Nebraska at Illinois. Also, handicappers offer plays on Hawaii-UCLA and Connecticut-Fresno State.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost complains to side judge Todd Ransom during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Northwestern won 21-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Wisconsin won 37-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

College football bettors can get a taste of the action Saturday before the whole buffet opens next week.

The season kicks off with five games, none of which involve ranked teams. The marquee matchup has embattled Nebraska as a consensus 7-point road favorite against Illinois in a Big Ten opener.

Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said it has taken solid two-way action on the game.

“They laid -6½ and took 7,” Murray said via text message.

Nebraska’s Scott Frost could be coaching for his job after going 12-20 in his first three seasons and with the program now facing an NCAA investigation over the alleged improper use of staff analysts.

Illinois will play its first game under coach Bret Bielema, who went 68-24 at Wisconsin but 29-34 at Arkansas. He has not been a head coach since 2017.

The consensus total has dropped from 55 to 54½, with Circa Sports going down to 54 on Thursday.

Saturday’s other top game has UCLA as a 17½-point favorite hosting Hawaii. Handicapper Paul Stone (@PaulStoneSports) said he took +18 with the Rainbow Warriors against the Bruins and coach Chip Kelly.

“I believe this is Kelly’s best team yet at UCLA,” Stone said via email. “But 18 points just seems like too many for the Bruins to be laying, even against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors have a talented dual threat quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro and should be able to muster enough points to keep this one at least somewhat competitive.”

Since the start of the 2014 season, UCLA is 10-19 against the spread as a home favorite, Stone said.

The consensus total is 68½, but Circa went to 67½ on Thursday. (Circa’s odds usually reflect the sharpest action on a game because it does not severely limit sharp bettors.)

In other games Saturday:

— Texas-El Paso is a 10-point favorite at New Mexico State (total 59). Murray said the Westgate took sharp action over 56 earlier in the week. Right Angle Sports, the respected betting syndicate and pick-selling service, gave out UTEP -7½ on Aug. 5, and the number quickly went up.

— Fresno State is a 27½-point favorite hosting Connecticut (62½). The total dropped from 64 on Thursday. Handicapper Brian Edwards (@vegasbedwards) is laying the points with Fresno State, noting that 15 of Connecticut’s last 26 losses have been by 30 or more points.

— San Jose State is a 24½-point favorite hosting Southern Utah (56½).

Next week’s official Week 1 slate has 84 games — one Wednesday, 16 Thursday, eight Friday, 57 Saturday and one each Sunday and Monday.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.