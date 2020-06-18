Options available to bet on NBA draft chaos

The Westgate has odds posted on who the No. 1 pick will be in a year in which player evaluations have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Georgia's Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up during an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Valdosta State in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)

The coronavirus pandemic has arguably affected the NBA draft as much as anything in the sports world.

The draft has been moved back from June 25 to Oct. 15 to allow for a possible late finish to the NBA season, and teams missed more time to evaluate players when college basketball was stopped before March Madness.

Bettors can try to capitalize on that chaos at the Westgate, which has a prop listed for the No. 1 player taken in the draft.

Twelve players are listed, topped by Georgia guard Anthony Edwards at +125. Center James Wiseman, who had his freshman season at Memphis cut short by an eligibility dispute with the NCAA, is next at +250, followed by guard LaMelo Ball, who played professionally in Australia last season, at 3-1 and Dayton forward Obi Toppin at 5-1.

Everyone else is 30-1 or higher. North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, the son of former UNLV standout Greg Anthony, is 100-1.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Wiseman has been the biggest mover so far, shifting from +350 to +250.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

2020 NBA draft odds

First player taken

At Westgate

Anthony Edwards, Georgia;+125

James Wiseman, Memphis;+250

LaMelo Ball, Australia;3-1

Obi Toppin, Dayton;5-1

Deni Avdija, Israel;30-1

Killian Hayes, France;50-1

Isaac Okoro, Auburn;80-1

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis;100-1

Cole Anthony, North Carolina;100-1

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State;100-1

R.J. Hampton, New Zealand;100-1

Onyeka Okongwu, Southern California;100-1