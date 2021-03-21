Oregon, VCU both winners in Station Casinos’ contest

Contestants who selected either Virginia Commonwealth or Oregon in the Last Man Standing contest will be graded as a win and that entry will be active for Sunday.

Oregon will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after its first-round game against Virginia Commonwealth was declared a no-contest Saturday because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Rams.

So will contestants in Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest who submitted a pick on the game. Per Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, contestants who selected either Virginia Commonwealth or Oregon will be graded as a win and that entry will be active for Sunday.

Entrants in the contest pick one winner against the spread per day for the 10 days of tournament. Entrants are eliminated with a loss, and the contest plays down to a single winner. There were 2,065 entries ($25 per entry, five for $100) and the grand prize is $42,800.

The game won’t be included in the Westgate Hoops Central Showdown contest, in which entrants picked 28 first-round games ATS. The entry fee was $100. There were 73 entries for a prize pool of $7,300 and first place wins $3,650.

Any of the William Hill $1 million parlay cards that has the game on them are a refund, per the rule that if one of the 20 selections is canceled or forfeited, the wager will be a refund. The card costs $5 and entrants must go 20-for-20 ATS to win $1 million.

Straight bets on the game were graded a push and were refunded by Las Vegas sportsbooks while parlays with the game on them were reduced by one leg.

