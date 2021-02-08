48°F
Outage near end of Super Bowl delays cash outs for MGM bettors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 6:37 am
 
BetMGM has been named the official and exclusive gaming partner of the National Lacrosse League ...
BetMGM has been named the official and exclusive gaming partner of the National Lacrosse League. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

BetMGM has issued an apology after an outage temporarily delayed some bettors’ ability to cash out Sunday evening.

BetMGM tweeted at about 6 p.m. Sunday that it was aware of issues in Nevada with the BetMGM app “and within our retail sportsbooks.” By late Sunday an apology was issued saying the issue had been resolved.

“We sincerely apologize to all BetMGM Nevada customers impacted by tonight’s outage,” the apology said. “All winning bets placed within the app are now settled.”

MGM stayed open late to cash tickets and planned to open up early Monday, according to a tweet.

BetMGM said it was still working on settling impacted bets placed within BetMGM Nevada sportsbooks and at kiosks. There was no immediate word on what caused the outage.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

