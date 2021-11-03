Packers-Chiefs point spread soars with Aaron Rodgers out

After the news that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs on Sunday, the line moved from pick’em to Kansas City -7.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Rodgers is worth about a touchdown to the betting line for the Green Bay Packers.

After it was reported Wednesday that reigning NFL MVP Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Chiefs on Sunday, the consensus line on the game at Las Vegas sportsbooks moved from pick ’em to Kansas City -7.

The total also dropped from 54½ to 48.

Jordan Love is expected to make his first career start in Rodgers’ absence.

“The market is saying this is about a seven-point value from Rodgers to Love,” Circa Sports manager Chris Bennett said.

Circa took a money-line bet on the Packers from a respected player Tuesday morning when Green Bay was a 1-point underdog. The line went back to pick ’em before the Rodgers news and the book reopened Kansas City at -6½.

Bets on the Chiefs pushed the line to 8½ before wagers on the Packers moved the number back to 7 at every book except Caesars, where Kansas City was still at -8 on Wednesday morning.

Green Bay (7-1) has won and covered seven straight games since its 38-3 loss to the Saints in the season opener.

The Packers are tied with the Dallas Cowboys as the +750 fourth choice at Circa to win the Super Bowl behind the Buffalo Bills (4-1), Los Angeles Rams (6-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1). Bennett lowered the Rams from +750 and plans to raise Green Bay’s odds.

“I’m sure we’ll be moving the Packers odds for the Super Bowl, conference and division and raising Aaron Rodgers’ for MVP,” he said. “And we’ll lower all the other players and teams that have a better chance now. As far as I know, Rodgers is not likely to miss more than one game.”

Rodgers is the 7-1 fifth choice at Circa to win MVP behind Josh Allen (+350), Matthew Stafford (+375), Tom Brady (+385), Dak Prescott (+550).

The Chiefs (4-4) escaped with a 20-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday but fell to 2-6 ATS this season. Kansas City is on a 4-15 ATS slide overall.

