81°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Parsons has major impact on Packers’ title odds after trade from Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimo ...
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens In a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
More Stories
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton ...
5 weekend best bets: Expert picks on Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen argues another penalty on his team in favor of the Idaho State Benga ...
College football betting trends — Week 1: Edge for UNLV
College football best bets: Could this SEC team get back to CFP?
People watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington ...
Circa still faces $7.5M overlay in NFL handicapping contests
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 8:49 pm
 

Micah Parsons made an instant impact on the Packers’ title odds after they acquired the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Thursday in a trade with the Cowboys.

Green Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl this season improved from 20-1 to 12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and from 18-1 to 12-1 at STN Sports.

“The trade really impacts the Packers on a positive note. I thought the one thing they were missing was addressing their defense in free agency in the offseason,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “This pushes them to be the favorite or co-favorite with the Lions in the NFC North.”

Green Bay is now the slight +180 favorite at STN Sports to win the division over Detroit, the +191 second choice. The Lions’ odds to win the Super Bowl ticked up from 10-1 to 12-1 at the Westgate.

“The Packers are the team that everyone’s going to be on now in the NFC North,” Esposito said.

On the flip side, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds shot up from 40-1 to 60-1 at the Westgate and from 50-1 to 65-1 at STN Sports. Dallas received three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks in the deal.

“They’re going to have to outscore everybody this year to compete,” Esposito said. “Look for a lot of high-scoring Cowboys games this year with their offense and maybe their lack of defense.”

The Bears’ Super Bowl odds also climbed from 50-1 to 60-1 at the Westgate, where the Bills are the +650 favorites, followed by the Ravens and Eagles at 7-1 and the Chiefs at 8-1. The 49ers are tied with the Lions and Packers at 12-1.

Green Bay also moved from a 1½ to a 2½-point favorite over Detroit at STN Sports in their season opener Sept. 7 at Lambeau Field.

Parsons is now the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions and Myles Garrett of the Browns are tied for the 7-1 second choice.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the 9-1 fourth favorite while Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is tied for the 12-1 fifth pick.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES