Parsons has major impact on Packers’ title odds after trade from Cowboys

The Packers’ Super Bowl odds improved at multiple sportsbooks after they acquired edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens In a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Micah Parsons made an instant impact on the Packers’ title odds after they acquired the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Thursday in a trade with the Cowboys.

Green Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl this season improved from 20-1 to 12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and from 18-1 to 12-1 at STN Sports.

“The trade really impacts the Packers on a positive note. I thought the one thing they were missing was addressing their defense in free agency in the offseason,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “This pushes them to be the favorite or co-favorite with the Lions in the NFC North.”

Green Bay is now the slight +180 favorite at STN Sports to win the division over Detroit, the +191 second choice. The Lions’ odds to win the Super Bowl ticked up from 10-1 to 12-1 at the Westgate.

“The Packers are the team that everyone’s going to be on now in the NFC North,” Esposito said.

On the flip side, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds shot up from 40-1 to 60-1 at the Westgate and from 50-1 to 65-1 at STN Sports. Dallas received three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks in the deal.

“They’re going to have to outscore everybody this year to compete,” Esposito said. “Look for a lot of high-scoring Cowboys games this year with their offense and maybe their lack of defense.”

The Bears’ Super Bowl odds also climbed from 50-1 to 60-1 at the Westgate, where the Bills are the +650 favorites, followed by the Ravens and Eagles at 7-1 and the Chiefs at 8-1. The 49ers are tied with the Lions and Packers at 12-1.

Green Bay also moved from a 1½ to a 2½-point favorite over Detroit at STN Sports in their season opener Sept. 7 at Lambeau Field.

Parsons is now the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions and Myles Garrett of the Browns are tied for the 7-1 second choice.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the 9-1 fourth favorite while Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is tied for the 12-1 fifth pick.

