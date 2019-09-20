Patriots cut Brown, dip to co-Super Bowl favorites with Chiefs

The line on Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game also dropped by up to a point as New England went from a 22½-point favorite to 21½ at CG Technology and from 22 to 21 at MGM Resorts.

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots was minimal and so was his impact on New England’s odds at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

When the Patriots signed the embattled receiver only hours after the Oakland Raiders released him Sept. 7, they ascended from co-favorites with the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl to the lone favorites.

After New England cut Brown on Friday, it moved back to Super Bowl co-favorites with Kansas City.

“It was just some small changes,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk management Ed Salmons said. “We had the Patriots crazy low at 3-1 to win the Super Bowl. We raised them up to 4-1 and lowered the Chiefs to the same. Now we view those teams as equals.”

The line on Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game also moved by up to a point. New England moved from a 22½-point favorite to 21½ at CG Technology and from 22 to 21 at MGM Resorts.

“It’s so funny. When that news came out, people think they’re getting a bargain at (plus) 22½,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said.

The Westgate moved the line from 22 to 21½.

“When people get information like that, they feel compelled to do something,” Salmons said. “It’s not like the Patriots don’t have people to replace him. They won the Super Bowl without Brown or Josh Gordon. The Patriots will be fine.”

Both Salmons and DiTommaso said they’d be surprised if Brown lands with another team this season.

“Maybe next year if he clears his name,” Salmons said. “It’s such a toxic thing with him now, I can’t imagine anyone would want to get him. If it couldn’t work out with the Patriots, it isn’t going to work out with anyone.”

Station Casinos posted alternate point spread props Friday on the Patriots-Jets and Cowboys-Dolphins games. New England and Dallas each opened as 30½-point favorites at plus 250 apiece. After Brown was released, the Patriots’ price improved to plus 270, meaning a $100 bet on New England minus 30½ would pay $270.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.