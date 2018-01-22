Patriots open as 5½-point favorites over Eagles in Super Bowl LII

The Westgate sports book opened the Patriots as 5½-point favorites over Philadelphia, with a total of 47½.

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Chris Hogan, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

With the Eagles leading the Vikings 31-7 late in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship, Las Vegas sports books essentially called the game and posted the opening line for Super Bowl LII.

A moment later, the Wynn Las Vegas sports book opened New England as a 6½-point favorite over the Eagles, with a total of 47.

“Before (Sunday), we were probably looking at 7 on this game,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said.

That’s because Philadelphia’s power rating took a big hit since Nick Foles replaced the injured Carson Wentz at quarterback. There was a nine-point adjustment to the point spread before the Eagles’ playoff opener against the Falcons. But Foles played solid for Philadelphia, which was a 3-point underdog in a 15-10 upset.

Foles was sensational Sunday, completing 24 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns as of early in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship. The Eagles, who went ahead 38-7 early in the fourth, also were 3-point underdogs to the Vikings.

“The whole question from the start of the playoffs was Foles, but just watching him play in each game, he looks more comfortable,” Salmons said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this line goes down to 4½ as we get closer to the game. The Eagles will be able to wear their dog masks for another (game).”

The Patriots rallied to beat the Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC championship after trailing 20-10 with less than nine minutes remaining. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final 8:44 to Danny Amendola, who made a game-winning, toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone with 2:48 left.

“The Patriots did OK,” Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello said. “That (line) is giving the Eagles a little more credit after how they played (Sunday). I was thinking 7.”

New England erased a 28-3 third-quarter deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots, gunning for their third Super Bowl title in four years, are making their eighth Super Bowl appearance with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Each of their previous seven appearances were decided by six points or fewer, six of them were decided by four points or fewer and four of them were decided by three points.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.