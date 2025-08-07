108°F
Sharps back Raiders in preseason opener thanks to ‘Pete Carroll factor’

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets his players as they stretch during the first half of a R ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets his players as they stretch during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2025 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2025 - 1:54 pm

Raiders coach Pete Carroll has made winning in the preseason a priority at the start of each of his first three NFL coaching stops.

He went 3-1 in his lone preseason with the Jets in 1994, 3-1 in his first preseason with the Patriots in 1997 and compiled a 22-10 record against the spread (68.7 percent) in his first eight preseasons with the Seahawks.

Right Angle Sports, a respected pick-selling service, expects Carroll to extend that trend in his first preseason with the Raiders. They released a play early in the week on the Raiders -2 over the Seahawks in Carroll’s return to Seattle.

The Raiders have since shot up to consensus 5-point favorites in Thursday night’s preseason opener.

“There is some love on the Raiders,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “A lot of it is the Pete Carroll factor, wanting to change the narrative.

“Last year in the preseason, they were 0-2-1. Everybody knew it was going to be a long year. With Pete Carroll, there’s a lot more optimism.”

The total is 37.

Former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is expected to see action in his first preseason game for the Raiders. His total passing yards at STN Sports is 54½ (over-137), while Aidan O’Connell’s total passing yards is 94½ (o-139).

“O’Connell’s going to get a serious look tonight and serious work, and he’s a guy who started last year,” Esposito said. “He wants to prove he’s at least the guy behind Geno.”

Sharp bettors also backed the favorites in the other two preseason games Thursday, according to Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman. They bet on the Colts -2½ over the Ravens, and the line is now up to 6½. And they wagered on the Bengals -1½ over the Eagles, and the line is now up to 6.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

