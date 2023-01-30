Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts are the +140 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample (96) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The massive menus of Super Bowl props won’t be posted at sportsbooks until later this week. But several popular props are already on the betting board for the Eagles-Chiefs NFL title game, including Super Bowl MVP and player to score the first touchdown.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts are the +140 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs is the 12-1 third choice to be the first tight end to win the award. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the 14-1 fourth favorite, and Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick is the 18-1 fifth pick.

The odds then shoot up to 30-1 for Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith and to 40-1 for Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders and Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is a 50-1 long shot to win MVP honors.

Since Caesars Sportsbook reposted its Super Bowl MVP odds Sunday night, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has garnered the most money to win the award. His odds have dropped from 250-1 to 100-1 at the book, which took a $350 wager on Gainwell to win $78,750 at 225-1 odds.

First TD scorer

Hurts and Kelce are the 7-1 co-favorites at the SuperBook to score the first touchdown, and Sanders is the 8-1 third pick.

Pacheco and Brown are 10-1, Smith and Goedert are 12-1, and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon and Kansas City receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are each 14-1.

Mahomes and Chiefs wideouts Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster are each 20-1.

No touchdown scored pays 500-1.

Super Bowl bets

Less than an hour after the Super Bowl line was posted Sunday night, Caesars took 24 spread or money-line bets of at least $10,000. Of those, 21 were on the Eagles.

The action was still lopsided Monday on Philadelphia, which accounted for 79.3 percent of the tickets and 84.6 percent of the handle on spread bets at Caesars.

The book took its biggest Super Bowl wager so far Monday morning when a Washington, D.C., bettor wagered $131,584.75 to win $119,622.50 on the Eagles -2 (-110).

The consensus total has remained at 49½, with 58.2 percent of the tickets on the under and 85.5 percent of the money on the over at Caesars, which took a $110,000 wager on over 49½.

“We took that big total bet right off the bat, and I think they were reacting to the market,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “We were on the low end then. There were some 50½s and 51s out there. In the Super Bowl, your limits are going to be higher, and you’re going to be taking bigger bets immediately compared to a regular-season game. Even though it was six figures and a big amount, we decided to hang with our number because we liked where we were.

“In the Super Bowl, a six-figure wager is not always going to move the number because you’re going to handle much more on this game than any other game.”

The past four Super Bowls went under.

One leg away

A FanDuel bettor needed the Eagles and Chiefs to win Sunday to close a $100 15-team parlay that would have paid $134,298.77. But after Philadelphia won, the gambler settled for a cashout of $26,114.45.

