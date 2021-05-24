Potential Golden Knights-Avalanche series already on betting board

Betting is open at the Westgate sportsbook for a potential second-round NHL playoff series between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher (37) celebrates after scoring a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Avalanche are a -160 favorite for the potential series, with bets on the Knights paying out at +140.

“We have them as the No. 1 power-rated team in the league,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Sunday night of the Avalanche, shortly after they completed a sweep of the St. Louis Blues.

The Knights are favored to close out the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

A series with the Avalanche then could start this week in Denver.

“It’s too bad the Knights lost that (May 10 regular-season) game to not have home ice,” Sherman said. “But we have them right up there with Tampa Bay in the power ratings, and they were the second choice on the futures board at the end of the season. Colorado is just a clear No. 1 and then there’s a group of teams behind them.”

The Westgate took a $1,000 bet on the Knights within an hour of posting the number on the board Sunday.

The current odds reflect an assumption that forward Max Pacioretty might not play for the Knights. It could be adjusted slightly if a decision on his status is announced.

“I could see if he’s going to be cleared, then we’d knock it down a little and have a more competitive line,” Sherman said. “But every time it sounds like he’s getting close, he’s nowhere to be found.”

Pacioretty last played May 1.

Sherman expects the number for Game 1 to be similar to the series number, though Pacioretty’s status will be a factor.

Bettors will get a refund on the hypothetical matchup if the Knights don’t advance.

