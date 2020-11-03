Presidential election predicted in photo finish UK horse race

An old gray horse named BidenHisTime edged a blond-haired horse named SuperTrump in a two-horse race run Tuesday at Lingfield Park in England.

BidenHisTime and SuperTrump during the Betfair Race to the White House stakes. (BetFair)

United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange held a two-horse race Tuesday in England to predict the U.S. presidential election.

An old gray horse named BidenHisTime edged a blond-haired horse named SuperTrump in a photo finish to win the Betfair Race to the White House Stakes, which was run at Lingfield Park over five furlongs.

A total of $430 million has been bet on the election at Betfair, making it the biggest betting event ever and shattering the $258 million wagered on the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Former vice president Joe Biden is a -220 favorite at Betfair over President Donald Trump (+220).

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $220 to win $100 on Biden and $100 to win $220 on Trump.

“The betting suggests that the human Biden will follow in the footsteps of his equine counterpart,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email. “But given the drama in the final furlong in 2016, we can’t rule out another stewards’ inquiry.”

According to Betfair, the horse race was a genuine contest with experienced jockeys riding evenly weighted thoroughbreds.

