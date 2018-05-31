Pro bettor expects Warriors, Cavaliers to go over total in Game 1

Golden State has gone under in its past five games and nine of 10 and Cleveland is on a 5-2 under run, but professional sports bettor Erin Rynning expects the pace to pick up in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, rear, fouls Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris, right, tries to slow Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James as he drives to the basket during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates a play with teammate Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives around Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (14) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (33) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the sideline during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, center, is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, as he tries to score during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, hugs teammate Stephen Curry, left, after they defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts as the Warriors defeat Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, left, defends and Warriors' Draymond Green (23) watches during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. The Warriors won 101-92. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, and Stephen Curry smile as they take a break during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he dribbles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, smiles with teammate Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James follows through on a shot during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There’s at least one high roller who believes the Cleveland Cavaliers can upset the heavily favored Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

A South Point sports book bettor placed a total of $50,000 to win $825,000 on the Cavaliers at odds of 18-1 and 15-1 on Friday to win the championship.

“We need Golden State,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said.

The Warriors are minus 1,100 series favorites over Cleveland (7-1) at the Westgate sports book to win their third title in four years over the Cavaliers.

Professional sports bettor Erin Rynning doesn’t expect that to be much of a problem.

“It’s a huge talent discrepancy between these two teams. What LeBron James has done with this Cleveland team is pretty amazing,” said Rynning (Sportsmemo.com, @ersports1). “If you looked at that Cleveland team out there in Game 7 against Boston without Kevin Love, take away LeBron and I don’t know if they had one legitimate starter. Maybe George Hill.

“Now they go against one of the most talented teams ever assembled. LeBron might be able to will Cleveland to one or two wins, but I can’t see three or four. Golden State has so many guys they can throw at LeBron.”

The Warriors are believed to be the heaviest NBA Finals favorite since 2001, when the Los Angeles Lakers were laying 20-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Allen Iverson-led Sixers upset the Lakers as 12-point underdogs in Game 1 before losing the next four games.

Golden State is a consensus 12½-point home favorite over Cleveland in Thursday’s Game 1, and the total is 214½.

Cavaliers-Warriors (Over 214½), Game 1

Golden State has gone under in its past five games and nine of 10, and Cleveland is on a 5-2 under run. But Rynning expects the pace to pick up in the NBA Finals and recommends a play on over 214½ in the opener.

“The total is kind of interesting because the Eastern and Western Conference Finals series really bogged down with some defense and it was pretty slow-paced as well. I think you might see a bit of a turnaround,” he said. “I just think this first game will be a little more free and easy basketball. These two teams will put on a show in that regard.”

Rynning noted that in last year’s NBA Finals, the total for Game 1 was 225. The 2017 opener went under, but the next four matchups went over while averaging 244½ points.

“Now this total is all the way down to (214½),” he said. “Golden State is going to score with relative ease. It’s a matter if Cleveland will score.

“I think they’ll push the pace a little bit more because they’re going to have to come from behind. There might be some value over the total.”

Cavaliers (+7½) over Warriors, first half

Handicapper Doug Fitz is backing Cleveland in the first half of Game 1.

“Golden State seems to always sleepwalk at the beginning, then bury teams in the third quarter,” said Fitz (Systemplays.com).

Westgate sports book manager Randy Blum agrees that as good as the Warriors are, “they do have those moments where they look like they’re bored.”

That’s one reason Rynning is staying away from the side in Game 1.

“The trouble with Golden State is they’ve been so lethargic so often,” he said. “Even when they beat Houston by 40, they played a pretty poor second quarter. But they turn it on so much in the third quarter.

“And you have to respect LeBron James as a double-digit underdog. To me, the over is the only thing with any kind of value.”

Curry to win NBA Finals MVP (+150)

Kevin Durant is the minus 125 favorite to repeat as NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry is the plus 150 second choice and James is the 7-1 third choice. Blum said the Westgate took a substantial bet on Curry to earn MVP honors, and Rynning also expects him to win the award.

“I really see him getting off to a healthy start and being aggressive,” Rynning said. “Cleveland doesn’t have defense on the perimeter to handle him.”

