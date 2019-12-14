Pro bettors back Raiders in final home game in Oakland

Wiseguys are banking on Oakland to bid adieu to the Black Hole in style and deliver a win and cover as a 6½-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) celebrates with fans and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) after scoring against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans defensive back Tramaine Brock during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, right, catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

It’s the end of an era in Oakland, where the Raiders will play their final home game Sunday before moving to Las Vegas next season.

Professional sports bettors are banking on Oakland to bid adieu to the Black Hole in style and deliver a win and cover as a 6½-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just win by 7, baby.

“It’s their last home game. That’s the only reason (sharps are on the Raiders),” said Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk. “And it looks like Jacksonville’s quit.”

Oakland (6-7) has suffered three straight lopsided losses. But the Jaguars (4-9) have dropped five in a row straight up and against the spread, losing by an average of 23.4 points.

After pro plays in this space went 7-2 ATS last week, we collected Week 15 sharp plays from the Westgate, CG Technology, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts sportsbooks.

The Raiders, Rams and Broncos were consensus plays.

— Pro bettors backed the Rams at pick and as 1-point road favorites over the Cowboys, who have lost three in a row. Los Angeles, which has won and covered its last two games and five of seven, is up to a 1½-point favorite after opening as a 3½-point underdog on the look-ahead line at the Westgate.

“Nobody has any interest in Dallas. That thing may go all the way to 2½,” Salmons said. “The public is all over the Rams in that game, too. The perception is Dallas isn’t playing well, and it’s not. And the Rams are obviously playing much better.”

— Sharps backed Denver as a 10-point underdog at Kansas City, which is coming off a 23-16 win at New England. The Broncos are coming off a 38-24 triumph at Houston behind quarterback Drew Lock and have covered five of their last six games.

“It just seems like teams have a letdown after they beat the Patriots,” Salmons said. “It’s a natural letdown spot for Kansas City. And Denver’s been playing good ever since it switched quarterbacks to Lock.”

— Atlanta has covered four of its last six games while averaging 25.8 points per game, and pro bettors backed the Falcons to cover as 11-point underdogs at San Francisco. The line has since dipped to 10½.

The 49ers are coming off two huge games in their 20-17 loss at Baltimore and 48-46 win at New Orleans. They’re also banged up on defense and will be missing cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford, among others.

“This seems like a letdown spot for the Niners,” Salmons said. “The 49ers are really banged up on the defensive side. Ever since Atlanta went to New Orleans and won (26-9 on Nov. 10), they’ve been playing so much better.”

— Pros backed the Packers as 4-point favorites over the Bears at Lambeau Field, where Green Bay is 6-1 straight up this year and 4-3 ATS. The line is up to 4½.

“The look-ahead line was 6½, so they’re seeing some line value at 4,” Salmons said.

The Bears have won three straight but are on a 2-7 spread slide.

— Sharps bet the Texans-Titans game to go over the total. It’s up to 51 after opening at 48. The Titans have gone over in seven consecutive games and have averaged 37.5 points in their last four. Houston has gone over in its last two games.

— There’s also been some sharp steam on Tennessee, which is up to a 3-point favorite (-120) over the Texans after the look-ahead line opened at 1½.

“Houston is so up and down. That performance versus Denver was the worst I’ve ever seen fighting for first place,” Salmons said. “Talk about the all-time letdown (after beating the Patriots).

“Houston’s defense is struggling. Even the Patriots scored a ton of points against them.”

The Titans are 6-1 straight up and ATS behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“I’d rather have Ryan Tannehill than Tom Brady right now,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “Clearly Tannehill is playing much better.”

