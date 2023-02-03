61°F
Betting

Pro Bowl becomes afterthought for sportsbooks, bettors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2023 - 2:00 pm
 
The AFC's Mitch Morse (60) with the Bills has his balloon explode in the splash catch event dur ...
The AFC's Mitch Morse (60) with the Bills has his balloon explode in the splash catch event during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
AFC teammates watch the action as the NFC's Demario Davis (56) of the Saints winds up for anoth ...
AFC teammates watch the action as the NFC's Demario Davis (56) of the Saints winds up for another throw in dodgeball during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sportsbooks are passing on the Pro Bowl.

The three-day competition featuring a new format culminates with a 7-on-7 flag football game at noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and no betting line is available.

“The Pro Bowl is gone,” Station Casinos sportsbook vice president Jason McCormick said via text message. “They have a flag football game now and fun games and skill competitions. We do not have any of this available.”

The current Pro Bowl event is a far cry from the days when the AFC’s and NFC’s best would gather in Hawaii and light up the Aloha Stadium scoreboard to the delight of “over” bettors.

Players competed Thursday in a series of skills competitions, with the AFC leading 9-3 after the precision passing contest, the longest drive and the lightning round, which featured several challenges.

The skills competition continues Sunday before the AFC meets the NFC in a flag football game to conclude the weekend.

“The plan is to pass entirely on the Pro Bowl,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message.

The Pro Bowl was canceled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFC won last year’s game 41-35 to cover as 1-point favorites. The game went over the total, which was anywhere from 62½ to 63½.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

