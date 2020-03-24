Prop bet posted on Raiders’ exact number of wins

Circa Sports has the odds on each possibility for the team’s first season in Las Vegas, ranging from seven wins at +425 to 16-0 at 500-1.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and head coach Jon Gruden discuss a play call during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Want to bet on the Raiders to go undefeated in their first season in Las Vegas? Winless? Anything in between?

That option is available at Circa Sports.

The downtown sportsbook released odds Tuesday on the Raiders’ exact win total this season. Seven wins is favored at +425, followed by eight at +475, six at +550, nine at +600, five at +750 and 10 at +850.

Every other total is 10-1 or higher. A 16-0 season would pay 500-1; an 0-16 season would pay 300-1.

The Raiders went 7-9 last season in their final campaign in Oakland, California.

The 2020 schedule has not been set, but the opponents are. The Raiders’ home opponents will be their three AFC West rivals (the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers), along with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Raiders’ road opponents will be the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.