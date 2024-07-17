Prop bets posted for Trump’s 1st speech since assassination attempt
BetOnline has posted 30 prop bets on former President Donald Trump’s speech scheduled for Thursday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday in Milwaukee.
It will be his first address since he survived an assassination attempt Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
BetOnline has posted 30 prop bets for Trump’s speech.
Here is a sampling of the props posted at the offshore sportsbook, which is not regulated in the U.S. Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.
How long will Trump’s RNC speech be?
Over-under 69 minutes, 30 seconds
Will Trump cry during the speech?
Yes -200
No +160
How many times will Trump say “unite” or “unity”?
Over-under 11½
How many times will Trump say “fight”?
Over-under 10½
What will be said first?
“Unite”/”united” -250
“Divide”/”divided” +170
What will be said first?
“God” +110
“Miracle” +150
“Divine intervention” 7-1
“Christian” 10-1
“Man upstairs”/”man above” 14-1
What will be said first?
“Law enforcement” +350
“Secret service” -600
When will Trump first raise his fist?
Within the first two minutes of being at the podium -400
After the first two minutes of being at the podium +250
How many times will the broadcast show the AP photo by Evan Vucci during the speech?
Over-under 1½
Will Trump be wearing a bandage over his ear during the speech?
Yes -140
No +100
Will Trump remove the bandage over his ear during the speech?
Yes 4-1
No -750
What color will the ear bandage be?
White -300
Red/white/blue +150
Red 5-1
Blue 8-1
Will Trump mention former President Ronald Reagan?
Yes -140
No +100
How many times will Trump say “Biden”?
Over-under 16½
Which former president will Trump mention the most?
Obama -120
Reagan +225
Clinton +450
Bush 8-1
Roosevelt 16-1
Which family member will Trump mention the most?
Melania Trump +150
Lara Trump +250
Ivanka Trump 4-1
Donald Trump Jr. 6-1
Barron Trump 8-1
Eric Trump 10-1
Tiffany Trump 50-1
