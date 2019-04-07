Props for NCAA Tournament championship

NCAA title game
Odds posted at Westgate sportsbook
First half
Virginia; Pick; 53½; Texas Tech
Team totals
Texas Tech; 58½
Virginia; 59½
Alternate point spreads
Texas Tech; -7½; +300
Virginia; +7½; -400
— — —
Texas Tech; -4½; +180
Virginia; +4½; -220
— — —
Texas Tech; +5½; -200
Virginia; -5½; +170
— — —
Texas Tech; +10½; -550
Virginia; -10½; +400
Game props
Total 3-pointers made by both teams; 13½
Largest lead by either team; 11½
Team to make first 3-pointer
Texas Tech; -105
Virginia; -115
Which team will score five points first?
Texas Tech; -110
Virginia; -110
Which team will score 10 points first?
Texas Tech; -110
Virginia; -110
Which team will score 15 points first?
Texas Tech; -105
Virginia; -115
Which team will score 20 points first?
Texas Tech; -105
Virginia; -115
— — —
Total points by Jarrett Culver; 17½
Total free throws made by Jarrett Culver; 3½
Total points by Matt Mooney; 10½
Total free throws made by Matt Mooney
Over 1½; -150
Under 1½; +130
Total points by Davide Moretti; 10½
Total free throws made by Davide Moretti
Over 2; -130
Under 2; +110
Total points and rebounds by Tariq Owens; 14½
Total free throws made by Tariq Owens
Over 1½; +110
Under 1½; -130
Total points by Norense Odiase
Over 3½; +120
Under 3½; -140
Total points by Brandone Francis; 5½
Total points by Kyler Edwards; 3½
Total first half points by Texas Tech; 26½
Total points by Kyle Guy; 14
Total free throws made by Kyle Guy
Over 1½; -180
Under 1½; +150
Total points by De’Andre Hunter; 13½
Total free throws made by De’Andre Hunter
Over 2½; +110
Under 2½; -130
Total rebounds by De’Andre Hunter
Over 4½; -130
Under 4½; +110
Total points by Ty Jerome; 13½
Total free throws made by Ty Jerome; 1½
Total assists by Ty Jerome
Over 5½; Even
Under 5½; -120
Total points by Mamadi Diakite; 7½
Total free throws made by Mamadi Diakite
Over 1; +110
Under 1; -130
Total points by Kihei Clark; 5
Total free throws made by Kihei Clark; 1
Total first half points by Virginia; 26½