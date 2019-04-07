MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Props for NCAA Tournament championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 

NCAA title game

Odds posted at Westgate sportsbook

First half

Virginia; Pick; 53½; Texas Tech

Team totals

Texas Tech; 58½

Virginia; 59½

Alternate point spreads

Texas Tech; -7½; +300

Virginia; +7½; -400

— — —

Texas Tech; -4½; +180

Virginia; +4½; -220

— — —

Texas Tech; +5½; -200

Virginia; -5½; +170

— — —

Texas Tech; +10½; -550

Virginia; -10½; +400

Game props

Total 3-pointers made by both teams; 13½

Largest lead by either team; 11½

Team to make first 3-pointer

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

Which team will score five points first?

Texas Tech; -110

Virginia; -110

Which team will score 10 points first?

Texas Tech; -110

Virginia; -110

Which team will score 15 points first?

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

Which team will score 20 points first?

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

— — —

Total points by Jarrett Culver; 17½

Total free throws made by Jarrett Culver; 3½

Total points by Matt Mooney; 10½

Total free throws made by Matt Mooney

Over 1½; -150

Under 1½; +130

Total points by Davide Moretti; 10½

Total free throws made by Davide Moretti

Over 2; -130

Under 2; +110

Total points and rebounds by Tariq Owens; 14½

Total free throws made by Tariq Owens

Over 1½; +110

Under 1½; -130

Total points by Norense Odiase

Over 3½; +120

Under 3½; -140

Total points by Brandone Francis; 5½

Total points by Kyler Edwards; 3½

Total first half points by Texas Tech; 26½

Total points by Kyle Guy; 14

Total free throws made by Kyle Guy

Over 1½; -180

Under 1½; +150

Total points by De’Andre Hunter; 13½

Total free throws made by De’Andre Hunter

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Total rebounds by De’Andre Hunter

Over 4½; -130

Under 4½; +110

Total points by Ty Jerome; 13½

Total free throws made by Ty Jerome; 1½

Total assists by Ty Jerome

Over 5½; Even

Under 5½; -120

Total points by Mamadi Diakite; 7½

Total free throws made by Mamadi Diakite

Over 1; +110

Under 1; -130

Total points by Kihei Clark; 5

Total free throws made by Kihei Clark; 1

Total first half points by Virginia; 26½

