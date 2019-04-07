Props for NCAA Tournament championship

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards celebrates during the second half against Michigan State in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NCAA title game

Odds posted at Westgate sportsbook

First half

Virginia; Pick; 53½; Texas Tech

Team totals

Texas Tech; 58½

Virginia; 59½

Alternate point spreads

Texas Tech; -7½; +300

Virginia; +7½; -400

— — —

Texas Tech; -4½; +180

Virginia; +4½; -220

— — —

Texas Tech; +5½; -200

Virginia; -5½; +170

— — —

Texas Tech; +10½; -550

Virginia; -10½; +400

Game props

Total 3-pointers made by both teams; 13½

Largest lead by either team; 11½

Team to make first 3-pointer

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

Which team will score five points first?

Texas Tech; -110

Virginia; -110

Which team will score 10 points first?

Texas Tech; -110

Virginia; -110

Which team will score 15 points first?

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

Which team will score 20 points first?

Texas Tech; -105

Virginia; -115

— — —

Total points by Jarrett Culver; 17½

Total free throws made by Jarrett Culver; 3½

Total points by Matt Mooney; 10½

Total free throws made by Matt Mooney

Over 1½; -150

Under 1½; +130

Total points by Davide Moretti; 10½

Total free throws made by Davide Moretti

Over 2; -130

Under 2; +110

Total points and rebounds by Tariq Owens; 14½

Total free throws made by Tariq Owens

Over 1½; +110

Under 1½; -130

Total points by Norense Odiase

Over 3½; +120

Under 3½; -140

Total points by Brandone Francis; 5½

Total points by Kyler Edwards; 3½

Total first half points by Texas Tech; 26½

Total points by Kyle Guy; 14

Total free throws made by Kyle Guy

Over 1½; -180

Under 1½; +150

Total points by De’Andre Hunter; 13½

Total free throws made by De’Andre Hunter

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Total rebounds by De’Andre Hunter

Over 4½; -130

Under 4½; +110

Total points by Ty Jerome; 13½

Total free throws made by Ty Jerome; 1½

Total assists by Ty Jerome

Over 5½; Even

Under 5½; -120

Total points by Mamadi Diakite; 7½

Total free throws made by Mamadi Diakite

Over 1; +110

Under 1; -130

Total points by Kihei Clark; 5

Total free throws made by Kihei Clark; 1

Total first half points by Virginia; 26½