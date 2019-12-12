58°F
Pros, Joes back Ravens over Jets on ‘TNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 12:48 pm
 

It’s not often that sharp bettors and the betting public are on the same side of a game. But they’re both backing the Baltimore Ravens over the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.”

Sharp bettors at the Westgate and CG Technology sportsbooks wagered on the Ravens as 15½-point favorites and the consensus line was up to 16½ on Thursday afternoon and as high as 17 at CG Technology.

“We’re always in a little bit of trouble when the sharps come in on the favorite,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “The public is not going to bet the Jets.”

MGM Resorts also needs New York to cover and the game to go under the total of 45. A bettor who won $20,000 on the Eagles on the money line Monday night has a $100,000 parlay to win $129,000 riding on the Ravens-Jets Over 45.

The gambler hit the first leg of the parlay on the Philadelphia money line (-500) in the Eagles’ 23-17 win over the Giants on Monday night.

“It’s shaping up to be a pretty big game for us,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We’re going to need the Jets very badly and we need the under pretty bad, too.

“The Ravens are like our Chiefs of last year. They got hot and the public jumped all over them.”

Baltimore (11-2) has won nine straight games and covered six of its last seven. New York (5-8) started 1-7 before winning four of its last five. But the Jets are on an 0-2 spread skid.

New York is on a 3-0 under streak. Baltimore has gone under in its last two games and three of four.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

