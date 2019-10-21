76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Pros, Joes backing Patriots over Jets on ‘MNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 1:55 pm
 

Often on opposite sides of a game, sharp bettors and the betting public are both backing the Patriots over the Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

New England was a 9½-point favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks for most of the week leading up to the game but climbed to consensus 10-point favorites Monday. The last 9½ was at Circa Sports on Monday afternoon while Boyd Gaming had the line at 10½.

“Some sharp money came in on the Patriots at 9½ and we went up to 10,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “Just like every game the Patriots play, we need the other side. Public and sharp money came in on them, which is usually not good for us.

“At least with (Jets quarterback) Sam Darnold back, we have a fighting chance, which we didn’t their previous four games.”

New York (1-4) lost its first four games, including a 30-14 loss at New England, with Luke Falk starting three of them. Darnold made his season debut last week and promptly led the Jets to a 24-22 win over the Cowboys, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re a much better team with Darnold and (defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams will probably dial up some stuff for (Patriots QB Tom) Brady,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Jets were pretty much embarrassed by the Browns on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 2, so this will be an opportunity in prime time to show off their aggressive defense and good young quarterback.

“Then again, it is the Patriots.”

New England is 6-0 this season (4-2 ATS) and looking to sweep the Jets for the fourth straight season. Brady has seven straight wins vs. New York and is 28-6 against the Jets in the regular season.

The Patriots lead the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 8 points per game. The consensus total is 43.

“It’s the usual scenario on ‘Monday Night Football,’” Stoneback said. “They’re betting the favorite and over and we need the ‘dog and under.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during the first half of the NCAA colleg ...
Oklahoma State looks to end Baylor’s 8-game win streak
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Baylor is overvalued in the market on the strength of avoiding a loss. Running back Chuba Hubbard and the Cowboys will exploit star linebacker Clay Johnston’s absence.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game a ...
NFL betting trends for Week 6
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has won and covered the last two road games after going 1-8 in the previous nine away games. The Packers are 4-2 against the spread.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL ...
Raiders healing just in time for game against Packers
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

The Raiders could be close to full strength when they meet Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell dribbles against Melbourne United during a preseas ...
NBA 2019-20 season odds
By / RJ

A Westgate bettor placed a $100,500 wager to win $2,010 on the 76ers to make the playoffs and $10,000 to win $100 on the Bucks to make the playoffs.

Clemson's J.C. Chalk (25) is upended by Florida State's Brendan Gant during the first half of a ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Stanford has won the last 11 straight-up in the series with UCLA and is 10-1 against the spread in those games. UCLA is on a 3-9 spread slide and is 24-44 ATS since 2014.