Pros, Joes backing Patriots over Jets on ‘MNF’

New England was a consensus 9½-point favorite most of the week but climbed to a consensus 10-point favorite on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Often on opposite sides of a game, sharp bettors and the betting public are both backing the Patriots over the Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

New England was a 9½-point favorite at Las Vegas sportsbooks for most of the week leading up to the game but climbed to consensus 10-point favorites Monday. The last 9½ was at Circa Sports on Monday afternoon while Boyd Gaming had the line at 10½.

“Some sharp money came in on the Patriots at 9½ and we went up to 10,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “Just like every game the Patriots play, we need the other side. Public and sharp money came in on them, which is usually not good for us.

“At least with (Jets quarterback) Sam Darnold back, we have a fighting chance, which we didn’t their previous four games.”

New York (1-4) lost its first four games, including a 30-14 loss at New England, with Luke Falk starting three of them. Darnold made his season debut last week and promptly led the Jets to a 24-22 win over the Cowboys, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re a much better team with Darnold and (defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams will probably dial up some stuff for (Patriots QB Tom) Brady,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Jets were pretty much embarrassed by the Browns on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 2, so this will be an opportunity in prime time to show off their aggressive defense and good young quarterback.

“Then again, it is the Patriots.”

New England is 6-0 this season (4-2 ATS) and looking to sweep the Jets for the fourth straight season. Brady has seven straight wins vs. New York and is 28-6 against the Jets in the regular season.

The Patriots lead the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 8 points per game. The consensus total is 43.

“It’s the usual scenario on ‘Monday Night Football,’” Stoneback said. “They’re betting the favorite and over and we need the ‘dog and under.”

