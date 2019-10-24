Pros, Joes banking on Vikings to roll over Redskins on ‘TNF’

CG Technology sportsbook initially took a bet on the Redskins at plus 16 but sharp bettors jumped on the Vikings at minus 15½ before public money pushed it to 16½.

Washington Redskins' Case Keenum in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

The Redskins remarkably covered the spread Sunday as 10-point home underdogs to the 49ers without scoring in a 9-0 loss in horrific weather conditions.

The betting public doesn’t expect Washington (1-6 straight up, 2-5 ATS) to make it two straight wins ATS. They’re all over the Minnesota Vikings as 16½-point home favorites over the Redskins on Thursday night.

Money is on Minnesota by a 30-1 ratio at MGM Resorts sportsbook.

“We definitely need the Redskins tonight but I don’t know if we have a fighting chance,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We opened up that game 15½ and it’s up to 16½. Luckily, it’s not a highly bet game.

“It’s the usual prime time game where we need the underdog and we need the under.”

The total opened at 41 and is up to 42.

Minnesota is 5-2 SU and ATS this season and has averaged 36 points during its current three-game winning streak. The Vikings have won all three home games this season by an average of 18 points over the Falcons, Eagles and Raiders.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is 32-12-1 ATS at home as Vikings coach.

