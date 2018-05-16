Pros on Jets, Joes on Knights in Game 3 at Las Vegas sports books

The Knights are minus 130 favorites over the Jets in Game 3 at the Westgate, Boyd Gaming, CG Technology and Stratosphere sports books and they’re as high as plus 230 on the puck line.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) falls to ice after colliding with Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault (85) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights opened as high as minus 150 favorites over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. But the line has dropped to minus 130 at several Las Vegas sports books as of Wednesday afternoon as sharp action has come in on the underdog.

“The public is supporting the Knights but the sharps are playing the Jets,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said.

The line opened at minus 135 at the Westgate before moving to minus 140 and it’s now settled at minus 130. The Knights also are minus 130 favorites at Boyd Gaming, CG Technology and Stratosphere sports books.

“With the low price at home for the Knights, we’ll end up getting more public support than sharp,” Sherman said. “We’ll end up needing the Jets in this game. The public money will override the sharp money.”

As the money line on the Knights has dropped, the payout on the puck line (-1½ goals) has increased, from plus 180 to plus 225 at the Westgate and from plus 180 to plus 230 at CG Technology and Caesars Palace sports books.

“That’s where our largest liability will end up on the game. The worst scenario is if the Knights cover the puck line,” Sherman said. “The public likes to bet on that at the plus price.”

The Knights are 4-1 at home in the playoffs, with two of their wins by at least two goals. They’ve won three of their last four postseason games overall by at least two goals.

