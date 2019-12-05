Pros, public betting Dallas Cowboys over Chicago Bears on ‘TNF’

CG Technology sportsbook took sharp action on the Cowboys at minus 3 (Even) and the line was up to minus 3 (-115) at several Las Vegas books on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In a matchup of disappointing 6-6 teams, pro bettors and the betting public are backing the Dallas Cowboys as 3-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”

“The action is sided toward Dallas but I don’t think it’s enough to push us off the 3,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’ll be Bears fans tonight.”

It’s a big game for both teams but much more important to the Bears, who trail the Minnesota Vikings (8-4) by two games in the race for the NFC’s second wild card playoff spot.

“The Bears would have to win out and they need some help to potentially tie Minnesota,” Esposito said. “Dallas has a one-game lead against Philadelphia and they have to play Philadelphia one more time, which will probably decide the NFC East.

“A Dallas loss isn’t as catastrophic as a Chicago loss but I just don’t think the Bears have enough offense to keep up with the Cowboys.”

Dallas averages 25.8 points per game while Chicago averages only 17.7 ppg. The Bears allow only 17.3 ppg while the Cowboys give up 19.7 ppg.

Dallas has lost three of its last four games, including a 26-15 home loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Chicago has won three of its last four games — defeating the Detroit Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving — but is on a 1-7 spread slide.

The consensus total is 43. The Bears are on a 5-1 under run and the Cowboys have gone under in their last two games.

