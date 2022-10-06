Public bettors could move spread in Broncos-Colts ‘TNF’ game

The Denver Broncos are 3-point favorites (-120) over the Indianapolis Colts at most Las Vegas sportsbooks for “Thursday Night Football.”

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Public bettors are backing the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Broncos are 3-point favorites (-120) at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Station Casinos lists the Broncos -3½.

“As of right now, we are a little more heavy on the Broncos side at -3 (-120),” Golden Nugget sportsbook director Tony Miller said Thursday afternoon via text message. “I’m close to going to 3½. … Majority of money will come in later. I expect more action to Broncos side. Much more public team here at the Nugget.”

It was a similar story at the Westgate SuperBook, where the Broncos are attracting the majority of the tickets.

“Pretty much a one-way street on the Broncos here,” SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “Nothing I would classify as sharp. Just a lot of Broncos bets.”

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews reported sharp action on both sides, depending on the number.

“Some laying -3 on the Broncos and others taking +3½ on the Colts,” he said via text message.

The consensus total is 42, and Miller said it was solid two-way action for that market. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out Wednesday with an ankle injury.

“Money pretty even both sides,” Miller said.

The Broncos have received 70 percent of the spread tickets and 77 percent of the spread handle at BetMGM. Denver also is seeing 60 percent of the money-line handle despite having 45 percent of the tickets.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to score the first touchdown (5-1), Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman to score anytime touchdown (+190) and Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy over 50½ receiving yards (-115).

Caesars Sportsbook reported an Arizona bettor wagered $120,000 on the Broncos at -3 (-120) to win $100,000.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@½.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.