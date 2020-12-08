69°F
Public takes side, sharps divided on Cowboys-Ravens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2020 - 2:57 pm
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the second half of an ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The public is rolling with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore as big favorites Tuesday against Dallas, while sharp bettors can be found on both sides.

The Ravens are consensus 9-point home favorites over the Cowboys. The South Point is at -9½, and Boyd Gaming is at -8½. The total is 45½.

Jackson, the Ravens’ quarterback and reigning league MVP, is expected to play after missing a game because of a positive coronavirus test.

“Early action was clearly on the Cowboys, but a huge late push on the Ravens,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

The line moved from -7½ or -8 to -9 on Tuesday.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews also said the public is on the Ravens. William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said there is a combination of sharps and the public on Baltimore.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said the sharps and the public were divided on the game, with the sharps focusing on the number available.

“Sharp money on Ravens -7½, but we also have sharp money on Cowboys +9½ and +8½,” he said via text message. “The public is pretty split on this game.”

The Ravens (6-5) were one of the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they are on the verge of missing the playoffs. Baltimore has lost three straight and four of five, including a 19-14 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Cowboys (3-8) are coming off a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving, but a win would leave Dallas only a game behind Washington and the New York Giants atop the NFC East.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

