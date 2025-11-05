Raiders-Broncos betting: Sharp money moves line, total for ‘TNF’

The Denver Broncos are 9-point favorites over the Raiders, and the total is 43 for their AFC West matchup on “Thursday Night Football.”

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks a tackle attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) as he heads for the end zone during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks for an open pass during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nov. 2, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) works to fend off Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) after another catch during the second half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Broncos had lost eight straight meetings with the Raiders and failed to cover six in a row before winning and covering both matchups last season.

Sharp bettors expect the Raiders to cover their AFC West divisional game at Denver on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Broncos opened as consensus 10-point favorites, but sharp money on the Raiders has caused the line to drop to 9 and as low as 8½.

“We opened 9½. Sharp guys took the 9½ and a little bit of the 9, so we’re at 8½ right now,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Wednesday. “I guess they felt the number’s too high. Denver plays a lot of close games. I guess they saw value on taking a big number against them.

“Teasers and money line are on Denver.”

The consensus total is 43, though several sportsbooks are still at 42½.

“Sharp play over 42 to get to current total of 43,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The Westgate and STN Sports reported sharp money on the Raiders at +10, though the betting public is backing the Broncos, riding a six-game winning streak.

“The ticket count still favors the Broncos at 72 percent, and the over on the game is 74 percent,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Although there was an early push of sharp action on the Raiders, my guess is we’re still going to be huge Raiders fans.

“The Broncos are 7-2 and easily could be 9-0. Both their losses came on last-second field goals. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league. They’re 4-0 at home against a Raiders team that’s 1-3 away and has a very short work week to go play at Denver.”

Bettors also are all over the Broncos at the Westgate by a 2-1 ticket margin, though Andrews expects the South Point to need Denver.

“There’s enough Raiders fans in this town, I’ll probably need the Broncos come post time,” he said. “I’ve been through this a lot. When they first allowed betting on Nevada teams UNLV and UNR. If they’re winning, people bet on them. If they’re not winning, people don’t. The same carries over to the Raiders. If they’re winning, people will bet on them. If they’re not, people won’t.

“But this is just a high number, and there’s a lot of Raiders fans in this town. But they don’t always back them with a lot of money.”

Seven of Denver’s nine games have been decided by single digits, with the Broncos winning the other two in blowout fashion — 28-3 over the Bengals and 44-24 over the Cowboys.

The past three meetings have gone over the total, but Denver is on an 8-3 under run overall and the Raiders are on a 9-4 under run.

Props

Ashton Jeanty is +100 at Caesars Sportsbook to score a touchdown and +675 to be the first touchdown scorer.

Brock Bowers, who had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars, is +165 to score a touchdown, 10-1 to score the first touchdown and 13-1 to score two touchdowns or more. He’s +105 to finish with over 6½ receptions and -122 to finish with over 66½ receiving yards.

Geno Smith is a -205 favorite to throw a touchdown pass and -182 to throw an interception.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Player to score first touchdown

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 45-1

J.K. Dobbins +450

Ashton Jeanty +675

Courtland Sutton 7-1

Troy Franklin +850

Brock Bowers 10-1

RJ Harvey 10-1

Bo Nix 12-1

Evan Engram 12-1

Marvin Mims Jr. 16-1

Pat Bryant 16-1

Tre Tucker 17-1

Adam Trautman 21-1

Michael Mayer 25-1

Tyler Lockett 40-1

Geno Smith 45-1

Dont'e Thornton Jr. 45-1