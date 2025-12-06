Raiders-Broncos betting: Sharp money moves spread, total

The Denver Broncos are 7½-point favorites over the Raiders in Sunday’s AFC West matchup at Allegiant Stadium, and the total is 40.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have eight one-score wins this season, including a 10-7 victory over the Raiders at Denver.

The Raiders covered as 9½-point underdogs in that Nov. 6 loss, and sharp bettors are banking on them to cover as 8-point underdogs in Sunday’s rematch at Allegiant Stadium. The consensus line has dipped to 7½.

“We opened Denver 8, and someone sharp took 8, so we’re at 7½,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “All the recreational business will be on the favorite. Teasers and money line parlays. No one is looking to back the Raiders right now except for a few brave soul professional players.

“Obviously, both teams are going in completely different directions.”

The Raiders (2-10) have lost six straight games and failed to cover their past three. They are on a 3-8 spread slide overall.

The betting public is all over the Broncos (10-2), who have won nine straight games and trailed in every one of them while going 5-4 ATS. At STN Sports, 90 percent of the spread bets are on Denver, and 67 percent of the tickets on the total are on the over.

“When it’s all said and done, we’ll be rooting for the Raiders,” Bogdanovich said.

Boomer’s, which offers -105 juice on NFL sides and $250 in bonus bets on your first deposit, also took sharp action on the under. The Broncos are on a 7-3 under run.

“There was a (sharp) bet on the under. We opened 41, and it went down to 40,” Bogdanovich said. “The first game they played was 10-7, and division rivals know each other so well anyway, it’s probably an auto play on the under.”

Best bet

WagerTalk owner Kelly Stewart took the Chargers over the Raiders last week in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, and Los Angeles covered as a 9½-point favorite in a 31-14 win.

Stewart, 33-32 ATS in the RJ Challenge, made the Broncos one of her best bets this week.

“It’s a straight fade of the Raiders. This team is riddled with injury, not only on the offensive line but in the receiving corps,” said Stewart (@kellyinvegas). “How can you back the Raiders right now? Las Vegas has lost six straight games by an average of 13.8 points. During this losing streak, the Raiders have scored an average of 12.7 points per game.

“The Broncos may only need about 17 points to cover this spread against a Raiders team that is falling apart at the seams. Given the state of the Raiders’ fan base right now, Broncos fans may turn Allegiant Stadium into a Denver home game.”

Props

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown a touchdown pass in eight of 12 games, and he’s a -225 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to throw for a touchdown in Sunday’s game.

Smith has thrown an interception in nine games, and he’s a -157 favorite at Caesars to throw a pick.

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty pays +121 to score an anytime touchdown, and he’s +650 to be the first touchdown scorer.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is +180 to score a touchdown and 10-1 to score the first touchdown.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Player to score first touchdown

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 24-1

RJ Harvey +450

Ashton Jeanty +650

Courtland Sutton +750

Brock Bowers 10-1

Troy Franklin 10-1

Bo Nix 13-1

Pat Bryant 15-1

Evan Engram 15-1

Jaleel McLaughlin 17-1

Tre Tucker 19-1

Marvin Mims 24-1