Raiders-Browns among major NFL line moves caused by COVID-19

There was a 10-point swing in the Raiders-Browns matchup before the game was moved from Saturday to Monday. Cleveland opened as a 6½-point favorite and dipped to a 3½-point underdog before the line went to pick’em.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Case Keenum before the latest wave of positive COVID-19 results. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

A surge of NFL players placed on the COVID-19/reserve list has caused major line moves in several games this week.

The Raiders were consensus 3½-point favorites Friday morning at Las Vegas sportsbooks after opening as 6½-point underdogs. And the total also had dropped from 44 to 38.

The Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports quickly lowered the line to pick’em after it was reported that the game was moved to Monday and Cleveland might get some players back. The total climbed to 40½.

The Browns are one of three NFL teams — along with Washington and the Rams — with more than 20 players on the COVID list, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup QB Case Keenum.

“The whole week has been carnage with COVID. Craziest week I’ve experienced in 25 years,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said Friday. “Last week of season you get used to players not playing but the limits are lower.”

On Tuesday, the line dropped to Cleveland -3 after it placed eight players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper, on the COVID list.

On Wednesday, the line flipped to Raiders -1½ after Mayfield and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus and three defensive starters also were placed on the list.

On Thursday, the line climbed to Raiders -3½ when Keenum tested positive for the virus and Nick Mullens was slated to start at QB.

On Friday morning, the line was as high as 4 and settled at 3 at most books before the game was moved.

“I can’t even keep up with it,” Circa Sports oddsmaker Chris Bennett said of the COVID-induced line moves. “Not fun.”

Before the game was moved, Bennett said Circa took sharp action on the Raiders +1½ before taking sharp bets on the Browns.

“I was able to get a little Browns money at +1½ and on the money line +106,” he said. “After the Case Keenum news, we adjusted to Raiders -3½ and went to -4½. And then we got a bet on the Browns money line +184.”

At BetMGM, which took a $25,000 wager on the Browns -6½, the best-case scenario is a Raiders cover.

South Point needs the Browns by seven or more.

“The best scenario is a rainout,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “Sharp action is all COVID-related.”

The line on Philadelphia-Washington also moved 10 points before the game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Eagles opened as low as -2½ and soared as high as -12½ when the Football Team placed starting QB Taylor Heinicke and backup QB Kyle Allen on the COVID list. Philadelphia moved to -7½ at the SuperBook and to -8 at Circa after the game was moved.

The Rams dipped from -7 to -4 over the Seahawks as star linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. were placed on the COVID list. The line quickly crept back up to 6½ at the SuperBook when the game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

