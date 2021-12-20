52°F
Raiders-Browns line swings again; sharp bettors back Monday totals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Case Keenum before the latest wave of positive COVID-19 results. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

In a Raiders-Browns game that has seen multiple line moves, the favorite flip-flopped again Monday morning when Cleveland starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum were each ruled out in COVID-19 protocol.

With third-string QB Nick Mullens slated to start for the Browns — who have 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including 10 starters — the Raiders moved from 3-point underdogs to consensus 3-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Raiders are still -2½ at the South Point, BetMGM and Circa Sports.

“The bettors are all over the Raiders money line and spread and the over,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

The total is 40½ after dropping to as low as 38.

The Vikings are -6½ over the Bears on “Monday Night Football” and the total is 45½.

Mucklow said Caesars took sharp action on the over in both Monday games.

“From an account we highly respect,” he said.

At Station Casinos, 62 percent of tickets on the game are on the Raiders.

“We clearly need the Browns,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Cleveland opened -6½ and dropped to -3 on Tuesday when it placed eight players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper, on the COVID list. The line flipped to Raiders -1½ on Wednesday after Mayfield tested positive for the virus and it climbed to -3½ on Thursday when Keenum tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, when the game was postponed from Saturday to Monday and Cleveland was expected to get some key players back, the line dropped to pick’em. The Browns climbed to 3-point favorites over the weekend.

The Raiders (6-7) are coming off of a 48-9 loss at Kansas City and have lost five of their last six games while going 1-5 ATS.

The Browns (7-6) are coming off of a 24-22 win over the Ravens and are on an 0-4 spread slide.

Each team went over in its last game and has a 7-6 over-under record.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

