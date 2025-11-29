Raiders-Chargers betting: Sportsbooks will be ‘huge’ Las Vegas fans

The Los Angeles Chargers are consensus 9½-point favorites over the Raiders, and the line is up to 10 at multiple sportsbooks for Sunday’s AFC West matchup.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down after a run by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) celebrates a 4th down stop on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) nearly makes a great catch after being held by Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a throw against Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs as he tries to escape pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Chargers saw their three-game winning streak end in emphatic fashion before their bye in a 35-6 loss at the Jaguars.

The betting public is banking on Los Angeles to bounce back in a big way Sunday in an AFC West matchup against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chargers opened as 8½-point favorites last week, and the line reopened at 9½ after the Raiders’ 24-10 loss to the Browns at Allegiant Stadium in which Cleveland had 10 sacks.

The line has climbed to 10 at STN Sports and BetMGM.

“The ticket count clearly favors the Chargers at 70 percent,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There’s no question we’re going to be huge Raiders fans when this game kicks.

“It will probably be one of the bigger afternoon decisions, just based on the way (the Raiders have) played of late. There’s only three afternoon games, and that will probably be the biggest decision of the bunch.”

The Raiders (2-9, 4-7 ATS) have lost four straight road games while going 1-3 against the spread. The only away game they’ve covered since their season-opening win at the Patriots was in a 10-7 loss at the Broncos on Nov. 6 as 9½-point underdogs.

“The number is super inflated, as it should be given what the Raiders have done,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “I thought the Dallas (33-16 rout of the Raiders) was a low point, and they one-upped it (against the Browns).

“(Bettors will) tease the Chargers and money line the Chargers to death, so we’ll need the Raiders to win outright.”

Los Angeles (7-4, 4-6-1 ATS) has won and covered the past three meetings with the Raiders, including a 20-9 victory as a 3½-point favorite in Week 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

“The Chargers are still chasing the Broncos and want to stay ahead of the Chiefs. It’s a big game for the Chargers,” Esposito said. “At 2-9, the Raiders are definitely in the mix for the first overall pick in the draft. They’re just not a good team right now. They’ve really struggled offensively and running the ball.”

The total has dropped from an opener of 43½ to 40½, with BetMGM and STN Sports at 41.

“The ticket count is 68 percent under,” Esposito said. “It’s a product of the Raiders’ inefficiency on offense.”

The Raiders, who have gone under in two of their past three and five of seven, are tied for last in the NFL in scoring with the Saints at 15.0 points per game. The Chargers have gone under in their past two.

Props

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is +170 at Caesars Sportsbook to score an anytime touchdown and 9-1 to be the first touchdown scorer. Tight end Brock Bowers is +183 to score a touchdown and +950 to score the first touchdown.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is -250 to throw a touchdown pass and -179 to throw an interception.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is -127 to throw over 1½ touchdown passes and -143 not to throw an interception.

Player to score first touchdown

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 24-1

Kimani Vidal +450

Oronde Gadsen II +850

Quentin Johnson +850

Ashton Jeanty 9-1

Ladd McConkey 9-1

Brock Bowers +950

Keenan Allen 10-1

Justin Herbert 15-1

Tre Tucker 16-1

Tyler Lockett 24-1