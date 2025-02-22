Raiders co-favorites to be QB Aaron Rodgers’ next NFL team

DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, posted odds on Aaron Rodgers’ next team, and the Raiders are listed as co-favorites with two other teams.

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The Raiders are one of the front-runners to sign Aaron Rodgers after the Jets recently announced their intention to release the four-time NFL MVP quarterback.

DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, posted odds on Rodgers’ next team, and the Raiders, Rams and Steelers are listed as 3-1 co-favorites.

Rodgers, who turned 41 in December, played only four snaps in his first start for New York in the 2023 season opener before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He returned last season and started all 17 games, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Jets finished 5-12.

The Colts and Titans are tied for the 5-1 fourth choice at DraftKings to sign Rodgers, followed by the Vikings at +550 and the 49ers at +650.

The Raiders, who went 4-13 last season behind quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder, opened as the 2-1 favorites at sportsbetting.ag — an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S. — in January to be the next landing spot for Rodgers.

But the Raiders have dropped to the +120 second choice to sign Rodgers behind Pittsburgh, which has emerged as the -165 favorite. The Rams are the 5-1 third choice at the offshore book.

The Steelers went 10-7 last season behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but neither is under contract for the 2025 season.

The Rams joined the Raiders and Steelers as co-favorites at DraftKings to acquire Rodgers after TV host Colin Cowherd said on his show “The Herd” that the Rams don’t want to restructure Matthew Stafford’s contract and are “tiring” of his wife, Kelly, publicly criticizing the front office on her podcast, “The Morning After.”

Cowherd also suggested that Rodgers could be a potential replacement for Stafford.

