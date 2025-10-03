Raiders-Colts betting: Sharps take sides with different lines

The Colts are 7-point favorites over the Raiders in Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, though at least two sportsbooks have the line at 6½.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles with Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball for a first down during an NFL football game against Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders have lost and failed to cover their past three games following their season-opening win over the Patriots.

At least one sharp betting group is banking on the Raiders to bounce back and cover the spread in Sunday’s road game against the Colts.

Indianapolis opened as a 5½-point favorite last week on the look-ahead line at the Westgate SuperBook before the consensus line shot up to 7. Sharp money on the Raiders caused the line to dip to 6½ at the Westgate and the South Point.

“We had someone lay 6½ to 7, and some group took it back Monday to 6½,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “There was definitely some sharp money on the Raiders at 7.”

The Colts won and covered their first three games before losing 27-20 to the Rams last week and failing to cover for the first time this season, as 3½-point underdogs. Indianapolis led 20-13 with 3:21 remaining.

“It seems like a lot of points for the Colts to lay right now, but that line against the Rams looked so low, and they were covering all game. Then they wind up not covering,” Salmons said. “The Colts are highly power-rated right now. They’re as high as they’ve been in years. It’s another of those travel back East 10 o’clock starts for the Raiders, and they’re a banged up team.”

The Raiders, who have lost 14 of their past 17 games, will be without left tackle Kolton Miller, who was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury.

“That’s a devastating blow to the Raiders,” Salmons said. “That’s the one guy they can’t afford to lose.”

Tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with a lingering knee injury and missed practice Friday. He’s expected to play.

“Ticket counts are 70 percent on the Colts,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Looks like we’ll be Raiders fans.”

The consensus total is 48. The Colts are on a 9-3 over run, while the Raiders are on a 7-3 under run. At STN Sports, 60 percent of the wagers are on the over.

Best bet

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Indianapolis -6 and still recommends a play at -6½. The Colts have covered seven of their past 10 at home, including their first two games this season against the Dolphins (-1½, won 33-8) and Broncos (+1½, won 29-28). They also crushed the Titans (-6, won 41-20) on the road.

“The Raiders are a mess,” Whitelaw said. “The Colts are coming off that tough game at the Rams. The Colts play very well at home. The Raiders have some injuries. The lineman (Miller) is out. That’s going to really hurt them a lot.”

Props

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith threw three interceptions in last week’s 25-24 home loss to the Bears as 1½-point favorites and has seven on the season. He has been picked off in three games and is -141 at Caesars to throw an interception against the Colts.

“The Raiders need to play clean games, and they’re not doing it right now,” Salmons said.

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 138 yards against Chicago and became the first Raiders rookie with three touchdowns in a game since Bo Jackson in 1987 against the Seahawks. Jeanty’s rushing yards prop is 66½ (over-121), and he’s -113 to score a touchdown. He’s the +650 second choice to be the first touchdown scorer.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

First touchdown scorer

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 25-1

Jonathan Taylor +330

Ashton Jeanty +650

Daniel Jones +750

Michael Pittman Jr. 9-1

Tyler Warren 9-1

Jakobi Meyers 14-1

Josh Downs 14-1

Brock Bowers 15-1

Adonai Mitchell 17-1

Tre Tucker +1750

Michael Mayer 25-1