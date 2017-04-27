Raiders favored in 10 games in NFL lines posted by CG Technology

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, left, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, left, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rather than post prop bets on the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday in Philadelphia, CG Technology sports book instead decided to make lines on every NFL regular-season game in Weeks 1 to 16.

The lines will be available for wagering at noon Thursday, but here’s a sneak peek at the point spreads on Raiders games.

Oakland is favored in 10 games — seven of them by three points or fewer — with its Week 15 home matchup against the Cowboys a pick’em. The Raiders are 8 1/2-point favorites over the Jets in their Sept. 17 home opener and 8-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Oakland is an underdog in four games — getting 2 points at Denver in Week 2, 1 point at Miami in Week 9, 1 1/2 points from the Patriots in Week 11 in Mexico City and 3 points at Kansas City in Week 14.

Including their playoff loss to the Texans last season, the Raiders went 12-5 straight-up and 10-7 against the spread. They won five games by three points or fewer and beat Tampa Bay by six in overtime.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.