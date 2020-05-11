Raiders favored in only 3 games at Westgate

Las Vegas is laying more than a field goal in only one matchup in “games of the year” lines released by the sportsbook for the upcoming season.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses a penalty call with down judge Danny Short (113) during the first half of an NFL game in Baltimore, Md., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gestures to line judge Jeff Bergman (32) as his challenge flag is returned to him during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

If the Westgate oddsmakers are right, the Raiders face tough sledding this season.

Las Vegas is favored in only three games — and only once by more than a field goal — by the sportsbook, which released lines for every Raiders game as part of its “games of the year” package.

All three games the Raiders are favored in will be played at Allegiant Stadium: against Denver on Nov. 15 (-2), the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 17 (-2½) and Miami on Dec. 26 or 27 (-4½).

The Raiders are also listed as pick’em in three games: in the season opener at Carolina on Sept. 13 and in home games against Buffalo on Oct. 4 and Indianapolis on Dec. 13.

From an optimist’s point of view, the Raiders are underdogs of more than 4½ points in only two games, both against Super Bowl champion Kansas City (+10½ on the road Oct. 11 and +6½ at home Nov. 22).

The Raiders’ season win total is 7½ (under -120) at the Westgate.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said opening lines posted in May would mostly serve as talking points, noting that a lot could change before the start of the season.

“The openers get a lot of publicity. The people love it, but they won’t mean too much,” he said. “The closing line is obviously the strongest line. Having said that, we have a lot of confidence in our numbers.”

Some lines on high-profile games include:

— Baltimore as a 3-point home favorite (+100) over Kansas City on Sept. 28.

— San Francisco as a 7-point home favorite over Green Bay on Nov. 5 in an NFC championship game rematch.

— In the Thanksgiving tripleheader, Houston at Detroit (-2), Washington at Dallas (-11½) and Baltimore (-2½) at Pittsburgh.

— Kansas City as a 2½-point road favorite at Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Nov. 29.

— New Orleans as a 6½-point home favorite over Minnesota on Christmas in a rematch of the Vikings’ overtime playoff victory last season.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.