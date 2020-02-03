Raiders favorites to sign Tom Brady if he leaves Patriots

The odds on Tom Brady playing for the Las Vegas Raiders next season keep improving. If Brady leaves New England, the Raiders are now the favorites to sign him.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after running for yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field for an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Tom Brady arrives to watch UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Patriots remain the favorites to keep their six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback in New England. But if Brady leaves, the Raiders are now the favorites to sign him.

Las Vegas opened as a 20-1 longshot at DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey on Wednesday to be Brady’s team in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Raiders’ odds improved to 9-1 Thursday, trailing the Patriots (-300) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1).

But action on Las Vegas has since moved the Raiders to the 4-1 second choice to sign Brady, behind New England (-300).

The Chargers have dipped to the 6-1 third choice, followed by the Tennessee Titans (12-1), Indianapolis Colts (16-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (16-1).

“We saw the Raiders getting a little play,” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said. “Las Vegas is a good town for him to come to and the Raiders are not that bad. They deserve to be in the top three choices.”

According to reports Sunday, the Raiders and Chargers plan to pursue Brady if he hits the free-agent market in March. It also was reported that the Patriots are prepared to pay Brady more than $30 million per year to keep him.

Las Vegas sportsbooks aren’t taking bets on Brady’s 2020 team but two oddsmakers also make the Patriots sizable favorites.

“I would put it at at least -300,” said Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk. “Brady just feels like a guy who’s never going to leave the Patriots.”

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said he’d make New England at least a -500 favorite to bring Brady back.

“I think it’s an extreme long shot for Brady to leave the Patriots,” he said. “Staying in New England makes the most sense for Brady from a football standpoint. You look at what he’s built there and the opportunity to play for one team his whole career.

“It’s possible he’ll entertain offers from other teams but it’s highly unlikely he leaves the Patriots. They understand they need to improve their skill positions, especially at wide receiver and tight end. I don’t think the window’s closed yet for the Patriots and Tom Brady.”

If Brady does sign with another team, Esposito would make the Chargers the favorite over the Raiders.

“I would make the Chargers No. 2 on that list, not the Raiders,” he said. “(The Chargers) have a new stadium and skill position players in place to win now.

“They have a really talented running back in (Austin) Ekeler, wideouts (Keenan) Allen and (Mike) Williams, tight end Hunter Henry and a good young defense with (Joey) Bosa and (Melvin) Ingram.”

Teams with longer odds at DraftKings are the Miami Dolphins (25-1), Carolina Panthers (33-1) and four teams at 50-1: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.