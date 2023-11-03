Raiders-Giants line continues to move amid changes, sharp bets

Sportsbooks have reported sharp action on both sides of the Raiders-Giants game after Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was fired and QB Jimmy Garoppolo was benched.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Sportsbooks have reported sharp action on both sides of the Raiders-Giants game in the wake of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels being fired and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being benched and replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders are 1½-point favorites in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium at South Point, Caesars and BetMGM sportsbooks after opening -3½ following New York’s unsightly 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets last week.

The line dropped to 2½ after the Raiders’ ugly 26-14 defeat at Detroit on “Monday Night Football.” It then dipped to 1½ after McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were fired Tuesday.

“A lot of sharp guys are on the New York Giants. It’s obviously been a very dysfunctional week for the Raiders,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray said Wednesday. “Sharp money is coming in on the Giants with all the news about the Raiders’ coaching changes and quarterback change.”

The spread had crept back up to -2 on Friday at the SuperBook, Circa Sports and Station Casinos.

“There has been some sharp play on the Raiders at -1½, which drove it back up to 2,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Maybe the coaching change will bode well for them.”

Esposito said Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, the former Giants linebacker and Raiders linebackers coach, seems to be a players’ coach.

“He played the game before, and I think it’s going to be a positive atmosphere for the Raiders,” he said. “For whatever reason, McDaniels hasn’t related well to the players in either of his two head coaching stints.”

Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said this week’s game might actually be a good spot for the Raiders, who are -130 on the money line at the book and 12-1 to make the playoffs.

“When a team makes coaching changes, a lot of people say it’s a good spot for the team. They cleaned house, and everybody can refocus. It can be a positive,” he said. “It’s definitely a winnable game. They’re still favored against a Giants team that hasn’t played well this year and has had their own quarterback issues.”

Daniel Jones is expected to return as New York’s starting quarterback after missing the last three games with a neck injury.

The consensus total is 37½ after opening at 38½.

The Giants (2-6, 2-5-1 against the spread) are last in the NFL in scoring (11.9 points per game), are riding a 6-0 under streak and have gone under in seven of their eight games this season.

The Raiders (3-5, 3-5 ATS) are No. 30 in the league in scoring (15.8 ppg) and have gone under in six of their eight games, including Monday’s loss.

After the betting public backed Detroit last week, the ticket count at Stations is 3-1 in favor of the Raiders.

“Last week was the first time that the public jumped off them,” Esposito said. “I think we’re going to need the Giants when the game goes. My guess is the public will jump back on the Raiders because they’re playing a bad team.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.