Raiders leaders in tickets, money wagered in Las Vegas

Raiders wide receivers Mack Hollins (10), Hunter Renfrow (13) and Davante Adams (17) talk on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are the runaway leaders at sportsbooks in tickets and money wagered to win the Super Bowl.

But betting on them to win the franchise’s first NFL title in 39 years is only one of more than 100 Raiders-related wagering options.

Besides futures odds (at BetMGM) to win the AFC West (+650), AFC (18-1) and Super Bowl (30-1), the lines are on the board for all 17 regular-season games, along with a plethora of player props, league leaders, award winners and more.

The Raiders can be found at +3½ (-120) and +3 (even) against the Los Angeles Chargers in their Sept. 11 season opener and at +155 on the money line. The total is 52.

“We’ve already seen early action on the Raiders’ point spread and money line against the Chargers,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There isn’t anything involving the Raiders that they’re not backing.

“Adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones and Josh McDaniels in a division where there will be a lot of scoring, and the local bias here, has created a perfect storm. The expectations and optimism are sky high for the Raiders.”

A Caesars bettor in New Jersey didn’t get the memo, $500 to win $100,000 on the Raiders to finish with exactly two wins at 200-1 odds.

A 17-0 or 0-17 season is a 1,000-1 long shot at Caesars, while nine wins is the +405 favorite at Circa sportsbook.

After going 10-7 last season and making the playoffs, the Raiders’ regular season win total is 8½ (o-140), with alternate win totals of 7½ (o-245) and 9½ (u-180). They‘re +140 to make the playoffs and -160 to miss them.

They’re 50-1 at Circa to finish with the most wins in the regular season and 150-1 to finish with the most losses.

Breaking it down further, the Raiders are -135 favorites at Caesars to go over 2½ division wins and -200 to surpass 3½ home wins.

Player props, awards

The offense has the potential to be explosive with the college reunion of quarterback Derek Carr and Adams in addition to tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Carr is a popular pick to win the NFL MVP award, where he’s down to 25-1 at BetMGM after opening at 40-1. He’s tied for the +850 second choice at Boyd Gaming to lead the league in passing yards.

“This is, by far, the best surrounding cast Carr has ever had,” Esposito said. “His skill position players are as good as any in the league.”

Carr threw for a career-high 4,804 yards last season to finish fifth in the NFL. His passing yards prop at the Westgate SuperBook is 4,400½ yards and his touchdown passes prop is 29½.

Adams had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season for the Green Bay Packers. He’s 14-1 at Boyd to lead the league in receiving yards and 20-1 at MGM to be the Offensive Player of the Year. His total receiving yards at the Westgate is 1,200½ and total TD catches is 9½.

The Westgate also made Carr +330 to lead the AFC West in passing yards and Adams +200 to lead the division in receiving yards.

At Station Casinos, Waller’s receiving yards is 825½ and Renfrow’s is 800½.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been a popular pick to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. A Caesars bettor wagered $2,000 to win $120,000 on Crosby at 60-1. His best price is 25-1 at the SuperBook and Jones is 50-1.

Crosby’s total sacks is 9 at the Westgate. He’s 20-1 at Caesars to lead the league in sacks and Jones is 15-1.

McDaniels is 17-1 at Circa to win the Coach of the Year award.

South Point has several head-to-head player matchups involving Raiders players. Carr is a pick’em against Broncos QB Russell Wilson for more TD passes. Adams is +30 vs. Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase for more receiving yards.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.