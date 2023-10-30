Raiders-Lions ‘Monday Night Football’ line continues to tumble

The betting public is all over the Lions. But sharp bettors are backing the Raiders for their game in Detroit on “Monday Night Football.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The betting public is all over the Lions on “Monday Night Football.” But sharp bettors are backing the Raiders, which has caused the line to drop to Detroit -7 after it was as high as 8½ last week.

“Sharps at +7.5 or higher,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Monday in a text message.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the Raiders after missing last week’s 30-12 loss at Chicago with a back injury.

Lions running back David Montgomery will miss the game with a rib injury and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable after he was added to the team’s injury report Sunday due to an illness.

The sharp money is “just a product of Jimmy G playing and the injuries to Monty and St. Brown for the Lions,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Monday in a text message.

The SuperBook also reported last week that a sharp betting group wagered on the total to go over 45 points. The consensus total is up to 46½, though it’s still at 46 at Station Casinos and Caesars Sportsbook.

The under is 8-1 this season on Monday night. The Raiders have gone under in five of their seven games and rank No. 30 in the NFL in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game.

Detroit also is coming off an ugly 38-6 loss to Baltimore.

“It feels like bettors are forgiving the Lions losing to the Ravens, but they’re not forgiving the Raiders losing to the Bears,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “The betting is really lopsided toward the Lions. Over 80 percent of the tickets are on the Lions.”

The Lions (5-2, 5-2 ATS, 4-3 over-under) also lead in tickets and money wagered at Station Casinos by a more than 2-1 margin.

“I think it’s only the second time all year we’re Raiders fans from the business side of it,” Esposito said.

The Raiders (3-4, 3-4 ATS) are +275 on the money line at the SuperBook.

Caesars Sportsbook needs the Lions to win but not cover to kill spread bets on Detroit and money-line wagers on the Raiders.

“We want a win by seven or less by the Lions,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

Detroit is riding cover runs of 7-1 at home and 14-3 overall. The Raiders are on a 1-5 spread skid on the road.

Garoppolo has a career record of 5-1 on Monday night, throwing for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.