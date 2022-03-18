Raiders’ odds to win Super Bowl increase after Davante Adams trade

Station Casinos lowered the Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl on Thursday after Las Vegas acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Station Casinos lowered the Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl from 35-1 to 25-1 on Thursday after Las Vegas acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

“The AFC West is loaded,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “First, it’s Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the Chargers, second it’s Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory to the Broncos and now Chandler Jones and Davante Adams to the Raiders. It’s now the toughest division in pro football.”

The Raiders are 60-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, which didn’t move their odds after the Adams news because of the fierce competition in the AFC West.

“The division is just so good,” SuperBook director John Murray said.

Las Vegas is 42-1 at Circa to win it all and 35-1 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook, which still lists the Raiders as the 9-1 fourth pick to win the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs (-115), Denver Broncos (+250) and Los Angeles Chargers (+425).

Station posted a prop on Adams’ regular-season touchdown catches. Over 9.5 is a -130 favorite.

