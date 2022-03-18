65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Raiders’ odds to win Super Bowl increase after Davante Adams trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 6:15 pm
 
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexan ...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Station Casinos lowered the Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl from 35-1 to 25-1 on Thursday after Las Vegas acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

“The AFC West is loaded,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “First, it’s Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the Chargers, second it’s Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory to the Broncos and now Chandler Jones and Davante Adams to the Raiders. It’s now the toughest division in pro football.”

The Raiders are 60-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, which didn’t move their odds after the Adams news because of the fierce competition in the AFC West.

“The division is just so good,” SuperBook director John Murray said.

Las Vegas is 42-1 at Circa to win it all and 35-1 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook, which still lists the Raiders as the 9-1 fourth pick to win the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs (-115), Denver Broncos (+250) and Los Angeles Chargers (+425).

Station posted a prop on Adams’ regular-season touchdown catches. Over 9.5 is a -130 favorite.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

star-nursery-2
MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raider Image clearance sale set at Allegiant Stadium
Raider Image clearance sale set at Allegiant Stadium
2
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
3
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
Raiders rework defensive line adding Chandler Jones, moving Ngakoue
4
Chandler Jones excited to be with Patrick Graham and Raiders
Chandler Jones excited to be with Patrick Graham and Raiders
5
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Raiders notebook: Cornerback excited about new team
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) has the ball ripped from his hands by Arizona Wildcats cente ...
NCAA Tournament props, odds
By / RJ

Here’s a sampling of props and odds on the 2022 NCAA Tournament at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks.