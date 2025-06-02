Raiders’ season win total on the rise at Las Vegas sportsbooks

The Raiders’ season win total opened at 6½ at multiple sportsbooks before and after the NFL draft, but it has since ticked up as high as 7½.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) chats with head coach Pete Carroll and others as the team warms up during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders have the largest rest disadvantage in the NFL this season, with 19 fewer days of rest than their opponents.

But that disparity — the ninth-largest in the league since 2000 — hasn’t stopped bettors from backing the Raiders to go over their regular season win total.

The Raiders’ win total opened at 6½ at multiple sportsbooks before and after the NFL draft, where the team selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

But that total has since ticked up to 7 (-110) at the Westgate SuperBook and South Point (o-135), and to 7½ at Caesars Sportsbook (under-145), Circa Sports (u-150) and Boyd Gaming (u-165).

“We opened 6½ and we got a bunch of over money and the market looks like they’ve moved up on them, so then we figured we might as well go up a half game,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “I guess they like their draft. I’m not sure. … I think they had a decent draft.”

The Raiders remain at 6½ at BetMGM (o-150) and STN Sports (o-165), though the price has ticked up from the opening numbers.

“We have seen some over money but not enough to cause us to move the total yet,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But they have bet them over.”

The Raiders are favored in only four games this season, but are small underdogs in five other contests. The team has a lot of new faces in addition to Jeanty. The Raiders hired coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

“They play in a really tough division (in the AFC West). There’s definitely separation from the top three (of the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos) to the Raiders,” Esposito said. “But I do like solidifying the quarterback position with Geno Smith and adding Jeanty. And they’ve got Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, so hopefully from the offensive side of it, they’re going to put a lot more points on the board.”

