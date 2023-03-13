Raiders’ Super Bowl odds worsen after Jimmy Garoppolo deal

The Westgate SuperBook raised the Raiders’ odds from 30-1 to 60-1 to win the 2024 Super Bowl after the team agreed to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl worsened at the Westgate SuperBook on Monday after it was reported that the team had agreed to terms with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Westgate raised the Raiders’ odds from 30-1 to 60-1 to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

“Our belief is that they were betting the Raiders thinking that they were getting Aaron Rodgers,” SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Obviously, they didn’t get Rodgers, and going from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo, I don’t see how that’s an upgrade.

“I think that’s a big downgrade. Jimmy G is injury-prone. And the Raiders lost their backup quarterback (Jarrett Stidham), who signed with Denver (Monday). We don’t know who the backup is now.”

Garoppolo, 31, reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, his offensive coordinator with the Patriots during the first three seasons of his career in New England.

Caesars Sportsbook, where the Raiders are 40-1 to win the Super Bowl, didn’t move the odds. Neither did Circa (30-1), South Point (25-1) or Station Casinos (22-1).

“Seems like an equal swap between him and Carr,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “We knew they’d be in the market for a quarterback, but Jimmy G doesn’t move the needle as far as the odds go.”

Said Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito: “He was the hot rumor to the Raiders. So it’s not a surprise. Raiders still need help on D. Plus they are still in the same division with the Chiefs, Chargers and the Broncos.”

The Westgate made several other adjustments to its Super Bowl odds Monday, bumping the Bills up to 9-1 and the Patriots to 80-1 while lowering the Jets to 12-1 based on the expectation that Rodgers will join New York.

“The Jets were 40-1 at this time last week, then 20, then 16 and now 12,” Salmons said.

With Rodgers expected to leave the Packers and the NFC North, the Bears saw their odds slashed from 80-1 to 40-1.

The Westgate also moved the Buccaneers from 100-1 to 200-1 and the Rams to 100-1 after they were 40-1 last week.

“They’re getting rid of everyone,” Salmons said. “It looks like they’re trying to start over.”

